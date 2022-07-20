ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

Upcoming Picasso Exhibit at Hammer Showcases Little-Known Side of Artist

By Staff Report
brentwoodnewsla.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePablo Picasso, Female nude, Barcelona or Paris, 1902–03. Pen and sepia ink on paper pasted onto electric-blue glazed paper. 7 5/8 × 13 5/16 in. (19.3 × 33.8 cm). Museu Picasso, Barcelona. Gift of Pablo Picasso, 1970 © 2022 Estate of Pablo Picasso / Artists Rights Society (ARS), New...

brentwoodnewsla.com

Comments / 0

Related
ARTnews

X-Ray Reveals Hidden van Gogh Self-Portrait, Frick Will Stage Barkley L. Hendricks Show, and More: Morning Links for July 14, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines HISTORY’S MYSTERIES, PART I. Yesterday brought news of researchers at a museum in Israel discovering three sketches by Amedeo Modigliani hiding beneath the surface of a painting of a nude woman that he made in 1908. Now, experts at the National Galleries of Scotland have revealed that they X-rayed a Vincent Van Gogh portrait of a woman from its collection and found a self-portrait of the artist on its back, BBC News reports. The self-portrait is currently obscured by cardboard that was glued to the verso of the 1885 work. Staffers said that it...
VISUAL ART
ohmymag.co.uk

Rare Chinese ‘magic mirror’ discovered in museum storage

A rare Chinese 'magic mirror' has been discovered by curators in storage at the Cincinnati Art Museum. What was initially thought to be an unassuming bronze disc is actually an extremely rare 'magic mirror.' The mirror was found amongst the museum’s East Asian art collection which contains 100,000 works.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Smithonian

Medieval Art’s Enduring Hold on Pop Culture

From Harry Potter to Game of Thrones, pop culture is saturated with medieval imagery. Now, a new exhibition at the J. Paul Getty Museum, “The Fantasy of the Middle Ages,” explores this connection by juxtaposing medieval art with the modern creations it inspired. “I think the project of...
VISUAL ART
Daily Mail

Dutch 'Indiana Jones' recovers one of the most-sacred Catholic artefacts ever stolen: Relic 'containing drops of Jesus's blood' is returned six weeks after it was taken from French church

An art detective known as the 'Dutch Indiana Jones' has recovered one of the most-sacred artefacts ever stolen from the Catholic Church. Arthur Brand, who is known for his incredible skills in tracking down stolen art, has found the 'Precious Blood of Christ' relic - a reliquary said to contain Jesus's blood - six weeks after it was taken from an abbey in northern France.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pablo Picasso
Person
Picasso
ARTnews

Perfectly Preserved Ancient Wooden Sculpture Found in Peru

Click here to read the full article. A wooden sculpture was unearthed at Chan Chan, the capital of the Chimú Kingdom, late last month, the Peruvian cultural ministry announced in a statement. The sculpture is one of the oldest found at the site and appears to be “in a perfect state of preservation.” Chan Chan, meaning Sun Sun, was a large adobe city spanning roughly seven and a half miles, making it one of the largest pre-Columbian sites in South America. The city included nine rectangular complexes, each with their own temples, reservoirs, cemeteries, plazas, storefronts, and elite residences. Having emerged in...
WORLD
Art in America

Value and Its Sources: Slavery and the History of Art

AT THE END OF 2021, the National Gallery in London published initial findings from an inquiry into its ties to transatlantic slavery conducted in collaboration with University College London’s Centre for the Study of the Legacies of British Slavery. The report named individuals involved with the museum in its early decades who profited from slavery or the slave trade, either through the direct enslavement of people or through financial ties to plantation economies. It is a lengthy list, encompassing collectors, philanthropists, and artists. Among those named are the marine insurance magnate John Julius Angerstein, whose collection of paintings by Raphael, Rubens, Van Dyck, and others formed the museum’s foundational bequest; the painter Thomas Gainsborough, who benefited from the patronage of Antiguan sugar planters; and the sovereign and art collector Charles I, who in 1632 granted royal authorization to syndicates trafficking enslaved Africans from the Guinea coast to the Americas.
MUSEUMS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hammer Museum#Paris#Sculptures#Upcoming Picasso Exhibit#Hammer Devoted
Smithonian

How a Celebrated Artist Redesigned the Stars and Stripes to Mark His Pride in Black America

In Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014, after a white police officer fatally shot 18-year-old Michael Brown, protestors took to the streets. Rising among the plethora of signs decrying police brutality and pleas for justice, waved the stars and stripes in the colors of red, black and green. The flags were replicas of a celebrated artwork African American Flag, created by the conceptual artist David Hammons, who is recognized as much for his insightful paintings, sculptures and prints, as he is for challenging the art world, and all of its conventions. “I can’t stand art, actually, I’ve never, ever liked art,” he famously told an art historian in 1986.
FERGUSON, MO
HackerNoon

The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 18 - The Treasure

When Dantès returned next morning to the chamber of his companion in captivity, he found Faria seated and looking composed. In the ray of light which entered by the narrow window of his cell, he held open in his left hand, of which alone, it will be recollected, he retained the use, a sheet of paper, which, from being constantly rolled into a small compass, had the form of a cylinder, and was not easily kept open. He did not speak, but showed the paper to Dantès. “What is that?” he inquired. “Look at it,” said the abbé with a smile. “I have looked at it with all possible attention,” said Dantès, “and I only see a half-burnt paper, on which are traces of Gothic characters inscribed with a peculiar kind of ink.” “This paper, my friend,” said Faria, “I may now avow to you, since I have the proof of your fidelity—this paper is my treasure, of which, from this day forth, one-half belongs to you.” The sweat started forth on Dantès’ brow. Until this day and for how long a time!—he had refrained from talking of the treasure, which had brought upon the abbé the accusation of madness. With his instinctive delicacy Edmond had preferred avoiding any touch on this painful chord, and Faria had been equally silent. He had taken the silence of the old man for a return to reason; and now these few words uttered by Faria, after so painful a crisis, seemed to indicate a serious relapse into mental alienation.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
Robb Report

A Copy of Shakespeare’s First Folio Just Sold for $2.4 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. A nearly 400-year-old collection of William Shakespeare’s plays sold just under $2.5 million at Sotheby’s auction in New York City on Thursday. The folio is one of 18 remaining copies left held by private collectors.  The folio contains a collection of 36 of the Bard’s most famous plays, with half unpublished manuscripts.  According to Sotheby’s, the copy was originally owned by a Scottish family who acquired it sometime in the 17th century and was most likely the only remaining copy with early Scottish provenance. The folio has experienced some wear and tear, with annotations...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Phys.org

Professor of music unravels centuries-old authorship mystery

The 15th-century French composer and singer Josquin des Prez, or "Josquin," as he is commonly known, achieved the Renaissance equivalent of rock star status. Despite his fame, many details of Josquin's life and career are hazy, and a big mystery of early music is how many of the several hundred musical compositions attributed to Josquin were actually written by him, according to Stanford musicologist Jesse Rodin.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy