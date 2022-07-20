ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

Chula Vista passes grant relief for small businesses, home-based businesses and non-profit organizations

News 8 KFMB
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHULA VISTA, Calif. — The city of Chula Vista voted to pass a $3.6 million grant from the American Rescue Plan. The city gave away nearly $2 million in COVID-19 relief back in 2020, but this time it's widened its eligibility and has included home-based businesses and even...

www.cbs8.com

