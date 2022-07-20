ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Barclays Sets up Taiwan Subsidiary, to Offer Brokerage Services

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE (Reuters) - British bank Barclays Plc said on Wednesday it had received approval from Taiwanese authorities to set up a subsidiary, providing brokerage and underwriting services to its global and Taiwanese corporate and institutional clients. Through the establishment of its...

Bank of America loses top Asia banker Alex To - sources

HONG KONG, July 20 (Reuters) - Alex To, one of Bank of America's top rainmakers in Asia, has recently left the bank, three people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. To, based in Hong Kong, was most recently the bank's co-head of Asia Pacific investment banking.
HSBC Says Communist Party Branch in China Units Have 'No Influence'

LONDON (Reuters) -HSBC Holdings said employees who form branches of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) within private companies in China have 'no influence' on the running of the business, following media reports on Thursday that such a unit had been established at its China securities unit. HSBC did not directly...
Japan defence report sounds alarm on Russia, threats to Taiwan

Japan's defence ministry said Friday it was alarmed at fresh threats from Russia and had growing worries about Taiwan, in an annual report that comes as Tokyo weighs significantly increasing military spending.    This year's paper was released amid growing expectations that Japan will significantly boost defence spending.
China to Extend Anti-Dumping Duties on Steel Product From Japan, South Korea, and EU

(Reuters) -China will extend anti-dumping duties on grain oriented flat-rolled electrical steel imported from Japan, South Korea, and the European Union, the country's ministry of commerce said on Friday. The duties will be extended for five years beginning from July 23, it said in a statement. The anti-dumping duty rates...
UK Blocks Chinese Company From Acquiring Knowledge on Vision Sensing Technology

LONDON (Reuters) - British business minister Kwasi Kwarteng on Wednesday said he had issued an order preventing the acquisition of intellectual property related to vision sensing technology by a Chinese company on national security grounds. The order, issued under the National Security and Investment Act, prevents Beijing Infinite Vision Technology...
GomunoInaki Invests in Sustainable Development With Innovative SmartFlower Solar Solution

NAGOYA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022-- GomunoInaki, a Japanese global trading company with R&D functions that specializes in supplying rubber/plastic goods to automotive, housing, home appliances, office infrastructure, and medical industries, installed a Smartflower at their headquarters in Nagoya, Japan in March 2022. The Smartflower, an aesthetically beautiful yet efficient and innovative solar product, was chosen by GomunoInaki to act as a symbol of their support for the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, and with the hopes that more companies across Japan will see the need to adopt sustainable energy solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005142/en/ The solar Smartflower was installed in front of the GomunoInaki Headquarters in Nagoya, Japan. (Photo: Business Wire)
Hong Kong Mega Collector Adrian Cheng Is Building a $1.4 Billion Luxury Shopping Complex in Shenzhen

Adrian Cheng, Hong Kong mega-collector and real estate tycoon, has announced the first foray of his K11 culture-meets-commerce empire into mainland China. A massive cultural-retail complex is planned for the Shenzhen waterfront, home to one of the country’s rapidly growing luxury regions. Dubbed K11 Ecoast, it will be located in Prince Bay in Shenzhen’s Nanshan District.
China to fine ride-hailing giant Didi more than $1 bn: reports

China is preparing to hit ride-hailing giant Didi with a fine of more than $1 billion to wrap up a long-running probe, media reports said, boosting investor hopes that the country's tech crackdown is winding down. The WSJ report triggered a rally in Chinese tech shares in Hong Kong on Wednesday, with investors hopeful that the two-year regulatory storm that swept the sector was nearing its end.
China Demands U.S. Cancel Potential Arms Sale to Taiwan

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China has demanded that the United States immediately cancel its latest arms sale to Taiwan, the Chinese state broadcaster reported on Monday, citing the country's Ministry of National Defence. The Pentagon said on Friday that the U.S. State Department had approved the potential sale of military...
Boeing, Airbus Secure Farnborough Orders as Sector Stabilises

FARNBOROUGH, England (Reuters) - Boeing has been cranking out order announcements at this week's Farnborough Airshow, restoring momentum to its troubled 737 MAX, while rival Airbus on Wednesday added to its A320neo order book. Boeing has secured over 100 firm orders for the MAX as it still faces big challenges...
