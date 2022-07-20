Must I Lean Into My ‘Dark Feminine Energy’?

In our nostalgia-obsessed era, the Gazelle transcends the trends as a shoe that's been there, done that already. In 1966, a star was born. Well, actually, many stars were born: Janet Jackson, Cindy Crawford, Halle Berry, to name a few. But the star in question here is the Adidas Originals Gazelle, a beloved trainer, a timeless addition to the canon, and — perhaps lesser-known — the first Adidas shoe made from suede. Some say it changed the course of history for Adidas and sneakers at large; its white stripes across dyed suede, a first in shoe making, ascending multicoloured trainers to a more exciting realm than the drab leather alternatives that came before it (though initially, the Gazelle came in just two colours, red and blue, delineated for the types of training they best suited). But 56 years after it first hit the market (and 49 years after a lookalike shoe, the Jaguar, tried and failed to replace it), why are we now taking stock?

