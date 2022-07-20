ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Must I Lean Into My ‘Dark Feminine Energy’?

By Izzy Copestake
Vice
Vice
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Women on TikTok are claiming they’ve unlocked a power portal within themselves through leaning into their “dark feminine energy”. Look up the term and you’ll find young, mostly white women, smizing into the camera with half-withering, half-seductive stares and claims they’ve learnt to manipulate men and maximise their sexual appeal through...

www.vice.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
psychologytoday.com

The Need for Mindful Non-Sexual Touch

Non-sexual touch is healing, calming, and important for connection—sexual or otherwise. Modern American culture may discourage non-sexual touch. Non-sexual, appropriate touch within relationships can help people be less emotionally reactive, creating warmth and connection. "Nothing is as healing as the human touch." —Bobby Fischer. I teach a class...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Footwear News

Odell Beckham Jr.’s Girlfriend Lauren Woods Masters Dangerous Dressing With Classic Glamour on ESPY Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Odell Beckham Jr. and his girlfriend Lauren Woods made the red carpet a family affair at the 2022 ESPY Awards tonight in Los Angeles. Beckham and Woods brought their adorable son Zydn on the carpet, clad in a baby tuxedo. The family looked sharp and well-coordinated. Woods took a risk in a slim backless dress, the girlfriend of the football star’s striking style statement certainly paid off. The bodice was square and ruched at the sides, pleated slightly to create contrast and offer dimension that the skirt did not have. The gown was long and dipped...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bella Hadid
Person
Alexa Demie
Person
Zendaya
Vice

Leo Personality Traits

Leo season spans July 22 through August 22, 2022 this year, and you may be wondering: what are Leos like? It can be easier to spot a Leo than any other sign. Leo is ruled by the sun, and like the center of the solar system, they can be quite attention grabbing! Leos are famous for their hair—on their head, or on their face. They might be decked out in jewelry, gold especially.
ASTRONOMY
Vice

Will We All Soon Be Drinking Pee and Eating Crickets on a Floating Prison Barge? An Investigation

Mike Adams—the self-proclaimed “Health Ranger,” owner of the conspiracy-addled “health” website Natural News, and a frequent guest on Alex Jones’ InfoWars—churns out articles with admirable frequency; nearly as often, he creates a truly indelible turn of phrase. Natural News is a major hub in the conspiratorial universe, a place where disinformation often trickles from the fringe to the so-called mainstream, and a reliable heat check for what kinds of narratives are gaining traction. Which brings us to one of Adams’ most recent missives, in which he warned his readers, unforgettably: “Welcome to your police state future: You will eat crickets and drink pee on a floating prison barge.” But will we? Let’s dig in.
ANIMALS
Fatherly

What Is A Sigma Male? Does It Even Matter?

If you divide men into the alphas and betas — the old binary system that pits charismatic, bullying alphas against compliant little betas — the 22 other letters of the Greek alphabet present an interesting problem. Alpha and beta are but two letters in a 24-letter set, so there’s seemingly plenty of room for other archetypes to emerge. Recently, another type has come about: the sigma male.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feminism#Tiktokers#Tiktoks
MedicalXpress

African American couples feel wear and tear of everyday racism

Everyday experiences of racial discrimination—such as being treated disrespectfully, mistaken for someone of the same race or told an offensive joke—are known to be a source of chronic stress for African American individuals, affecting physical and mental health. They can also take a toll on relationships, according to...
RELATIONSHIPS
psychologytoday.com

Power Dynamics in Relationships Between Men

My father, a formidable wrestler and boxer, told me more than once, “Guys size each other up the moment they meet.” My experience as a male, and as a clinician working with men's issues, has convinced me that this is true. The sizing up may not happen consciously; but on some level, men as well as boys predict the outcome of a hypothetical fight between them. Male stalk-eyed flies do something similar, growing long eye stalks. Rather than fight, they compare themselves face-to-face. The fly with the longest stalks wins the right to mate; the loser scuttles away.
RELATIONSHIPS
SELF

How to Embrace ‘Dopamine Dressing’ and Shop Your Own Closet

The last couple of years have been a lot to deal with, so we don’t blame you if you’re not feeling particularly cheerful lately. There’s a barrage of not-so-great news to absorb on the daily, so it’s understandable if you’re clinging on to anything that fuels a bit of joy right now, whether that be your daily walk, your morning coffee ritual, or wearing an outfit that makes you feel freaking fantastic. Enter: dopamine dressing, which has been all over social media lately.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vice

Video Game Voice Chat Is So Toxic, Two Black Gamers Are Taking On The Issue Themselves

Racism and bigotry in certain online gaming spaces have become so synonymous with the culture, most players have just accepted the toxicity as part of the experience. For example, people who play Call of Duty today and use voice chat are generally split into two camps: those willing to put up with an endless stream of racist and sexist comments from random people on the internet, and those who avoid online lobbies altogether in favor of using voice chat alternatives like Discord to speak to their friends.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
psychologytoday.com

3 Ways to Identify Where Love Ends and Toxicity Begins

To love someone is to accept them fully, blemishes and all. We all know this definition of love. Over the years, certain behaviors, rituals, and symbols have become synonymous with this all-encompassing notion of an eternal bond, such as the institution of marriage. However, such a binary and rigid view...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
AOL Corp

Alicia Silverstone and her son Bear, 11, still share a bed: 'Every choice I make is either built on instinct or deep research'

Alicia Silverstone is elaborating on her unique parenting practices. In an interview for The Ellen Fisher Podcast, the Clueless alum, 45, shared that she and her son Bear, 11, still sleep in the same bed together. She also opened up about the “elimination communication” technique she used when Bear was a baby in an effort to potty train him early.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
psychologytoday.com

Four Ways Music Strengthens Social Interactions

Rhythmic interaction binds individuals together into cooperative communities. Rhythmic sound synchronizes our brain waves. Every simple synchronized action, such as walking in step with others, can increase social bonding. One of the most common human responses to music is to move to it. Our bodies respond to music in conscious...
MUSIC
Vice

The Georgian fashion expert behind @demnagram

Six years ago, Saba Bakhia was a mere admirer of the Balenciaga creative director's work. Now, he's got a rare, coveted co-sign. In the age of social media overexposure, where sharing everything risks ruining the mystique of art, a designer’s digital footprint matters. We’ve seen it already, as Bottega Veneta, then under the helm of Daniel Lee, opted to go literally ‘off-grid’, wiping the brand’s Instagram account clean. Last summer, Balenciaga did something similar, an unsurprising move considering its creative director Demna’s own IG grid is completely empty. Instead, his admirers have gone to @demnagram, the digital brainchild of Georgian fashion obsessive Saba Bakhia, to keep up to date with his career.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Gary W. Lewandowski Jr. Ph.D.

Research shows men may be the real romantics in relationships.

Who says "I love you" first in relationships? Men or women?cottonbro/pexels. Relationships are full of milestones and saying “I love you” is a big step for any couple. Those three simple words transform what might be a causal arrangement into something much more serious. “I love you” suggests a higher level of dedication and greater commitment to the relationship’s future. Saying “I love you” is also romantic. It’s a sweet and loving phrase that communicates how strongly you feel toward your partner.
Vice

The Gazelle: the impact of a classic, fashion icon over the decades

In our nostalgia-obsessed era, the Gazelle transcends the trends as a shoe that's been there, done that already. In 1966, a star was born. Well, actually, many stars were born: Janet Jackson, Cindy Crawford, Halle Berry, to name a few. But the star in question here is the Adidas Originals Gazelle, a beloved trainer, a timeless addition to the canon, and — perhaps lesser-known — the first Adidas shoe made from suede. Some say it changed the course of history for Adidas and sneakers at large; its white stripes across dyed suede, a first in shoe making, ascending multicoloured trainers to a more exciting realm than the drab leather alternatives that came before it (though initially, the Gazelle came in just two colours, red and blue, delineated for the types of training they best suited). But 56 years after it first hit the market (and 49 years after a lookalike shoe, the Jaguar, tried and failed to replace it), why are we now taking stock?
APPAREL
Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
89K+
Followers
20K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy