REI Path Ahead Ventures Launches Navigate Accelerator Program

By PRESS RELEASES
shop-eat-surf.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREI Path Ahead Ventures is launching its Navigate accelerator program, with an inaugural cohort of six companies. Path Ahead Ventures partners with founders of color as they further their growth in the outdoor industry. Courtesy of REI Co-op SPONSOR. REI Path Ahead Ventures is launching its Navigate accelerator program,...

Related
Benzinga

Toyota: Six Private Companies Establish "Research Association of Biomass Innovation for Next Generation Automobile Fuels"

The start of research on bioethanol fuel production to achieve carbon neutral society. TOKYO, July 20, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - ENEOS Corporation (ENEOS), Suzuki Motor Corporation (Suzuki), Subaru Corporation (Subaru), Daihatsu Motor Co. Ltd. (Daihatsu), Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota), and Toyota Tsusho Corporation (Toyota Tsusho) established the Research Association of Biomass Innovation for Next Generation Automobile Fuels (Research Association) on July 1, 2022, to study ways to optimize the process of producing fuel.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Nike Supplier Selects Black & Veatch to Design ‘Aircarbon’ Plant

Click here to read the full article. Looking to significantly expand its regenerative practice of transforming air and greenhouse gas into a material called “Aircarbon,” Newlight Technologies has chosen decarbonization solutions specialist Black & Veatch to design the biotechnology company’s first commercial-scale plant in Ohio. Newlight uses a nature-inspired technology found in ecosystems throughout the world, including in the ocean, where naturally occurring microorganisms consume air and greenhouse gas through fermentation to produce a muscle-like material inside of their cells called PHB. It’s an energy storage material made in most living organisms–from marine microorganisms to the roots of plants–and can be...
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

Universal Hydrogen and Avmax Announce Firm Order for Hydrogen Conversion and Fuel Services for 20 Regional Aircraft

CALGARY, Alberta & LOS ANGELES, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- “Canada is the largest regional turboprop market in the world putting a responsibility on companies like Avmax to identify and adopt the technologies that enable us to thrive while reducing environmental impact,” said Scott Greig, SVP and head of Avmax Aircraft Leasing Inc. Today, Universal Hydrogen Co., the leader in hydrogen fuel services and aircraft conversions, announced that Avmax Aircraft Leasing Inc. placed a firm order to convert 20 regional aircraft to run on green hydrogen. Within this order, Avmax has the flexibility to select between Universal Hydrogen’s ATR 72-600 and Dash 8-300 conversion kits. Further, Universal Hydrogen will provide hydrogen fuel to power both Avmax’s leased and owned fleets. Avmax, a large regional lessor, engineering house, MRO, and global aircraft operator, could also become a maintenance and MRO partner to Universal Hydrogen given the company’s solid North American operating footprint and aircraft conversion capabilities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005765/en/ Universal Hydrogen and Avmax Announce Firm Order for Hydrogen Conversion and Fuel Services for 20 Regional Aircraft
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

Intelligent City Raises $30 Million to Advance the Sustainable Urban Housing Industry Using Mass Timber, Automation, and Robotics

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- With pressure mounting for cities to address affordable housing needs, decarbonize buildings, and meet sustainability goals, housing technology company Intelligent City raised CAD 22 million (USD 17 million), bringing the total capital invested in the company to CAD 30 million (USD 23 million). As one of the first companies in North America to apply automation and robotics to the design and manufacturing of prefabricated mass timber buildings, Intelligent City will use the funding to scale operations, commercialize its Platforms for Life (P4L) building solution, grow factory automation, and expand its footprint across and beyond Canada. Earlier this year, the company completed testing of its building systems and is now verified to work within the new mass timber high-rise building codes in Canada and the US. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005515/en/ Intelligent City is one of the first companies in North America to apply automation and robotics to the design and manufacturing of prefabricated mass timber buildings. (Photo: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

GomunoInaki Invests in Sustainable Development With Innovative SmartFlower Solar Solution

NAGOYA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022-- GomunoInaki, a Japanese global trading company with R&D functions that specializes in supplying rubber/plastic goods to automotive, housing, home appliances, office infrastructure, and medical industries, installed a Smartflower at their headquarters in Nagoya, Japan in March 2022. The Smartflower, an aesthetically beautiful yet efficient and innovative solar product, was chosen by GomunoInaki to act as a symbol of their support for the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, and with the hopes that more companies across Japan will see the need to adopt sustainable energy solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005142/en/ The solar Smartflower was installed in front of the GomunoInaki Headquarters in Nagoya, Japan. (Photo: Business Wire)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Alsym Energy Partners With Synergy Marine to Provide Low-Cost, Non-Flammable Rechargeable Batteries for Shipping Vessels

WOBURN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Alsym™ Energy, a developer of next-generation rechargeable batteries, today announced that Alsym and Synergy Marine, in collaboration with Nissen Kaiun, Japan, will jointly develop applications specific to the marine shipping industry using Alsym’s high-performance, low-cost technology. Singapore-based Synergy Marine is a leading global ship management services provider, currently managing more than 500 vessels. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005100/en/ Synergy Marine Group plans to use Alsym Energy batteries on many of its ships, which dock at ports around the world, including the Port of Long Beach, pictured here. Photo Credit: Port of Long Beach
INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Fifth Wall Closes $500 Million for its First Climate Fund

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022-- Today, Fifth Wall, the largest venture capital firm focused on technology for the global real estate industry, announced the $500 million close of its inaugural Climate Fund. The fund aims to invest in software, hardware, renewable energy, energy storage, smart buildings, and carbon sequestration technologies to decarbonize the $10.5 trillion real estate industry. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005373/en/ Brendan Wallace (left) and Greg Smithies (right). Credit: Lev Gorn
ECONOMY
IFLScience

Go Green With A Top-Earning Career In Sustainable Energy

The environment needs our help, but that doesn’t mean we all need to stop living modern lives and revert back to the Middle Ages. In fact, it’s moving forward with better, greener solutions that will positively impact the environment and make greater change. If you’ve been considering new job opportunities that promise to be lucrative without hurting the environment, we’ve got something even better. You can score top-employment and implement change to improve the environment.
ENVIRONMENT

