New ranking advises action by states to enhance drone activity readiness

By @BDroneDJ
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdated analysis from researchers at George Mason University’s Mercatus Center is offering officials across the US an idea of how well or poorly their states rank in terms of preparing for increased enterprise and public service drone use and provides them ways to improve their readiness as activity nears expected...

POLITICO

Errant drone briefly shuts down D.C. airport

The unknown drone appeared near a runway at Washington, D.C.'s Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, shutting down air traffic for about 45 minutes — though the FAA initially advised aviation officials to “expect holding for the next 2 hours.” The airport said that normal operations resumed by 2:15 p.m., but the FAA told POLITICO that some residual delays will likely continue.
WASHINGTON, DC
International Business Times

Drone Sighting Prompts Brief Halt To Flights At Washington National

Officials halted flights into and out of Reagan Washington National Airport for about 13 minutes on Thursday after a drone sighting was reported, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said. The FAA said it immediately notified law enforcement and said operations have resumed but there were some residual delays. The FAA...
WASHINGTON, DC
Swoop Aero working with US, Aussie regulators on joint drone certification

Australian aerial logistics and drone delivery company Swoop Aero is working with its national Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) and the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in a project aiming to harmonize and streamline the remotely piloted aircraft (RPAS) certification process of both countries. The company said the objective of...
TECHNOLOGY
7-Eleven begins drone delivery trials in South Korean resort town

Convenience store chain 7-Eleven is trialing 3-minute drone delivery services in Gapyeong, a quaint resort town in South Korea that has gained popularity because of its easy accessibility from Seoul. During the pilot program, which will run until the end of this year, there is no minimum order amount requirement, and delivery through drones is also being offered free of charge.
TECHNOLOGY
The Drive

Airbus’s Zephyr Drone Looks To Have Just Broken A Huge Aviation Record

A solar powered Zephyr S has been flying for 26 days straight and its operators have taken some creative license with its routes. Online flight tracking data shows that the operators of the extreme-endurance, high-flying Airbus' Zephyr S unmanned aircraft that is currently conducting a very-long-duration sortie flew routes over the Kofa National Wildlife Refuge in Arizona today that traced out the number 26, the letters USA, and what appears to be the outline of the contiguous United States. Another part of its flight path took the drone over the Yuma Test Range and the resulting design may be intended to depict the Liberty Bell or the symbol for the mathematical constant pi.
MILITARY
Hundreds Of Travel Groups Ask U.S. National Parks To Reform Reservation Systems

The United States Travel Association is urging the Biden Administration to reform the current visitor reservation systems for the National Park Service. The association sent a letter requesting the changes to Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and National Parks Service Director Chuck Sams. It was signed by nearly 400 domestic and international travel organizations.
U.S. POLITICS
Embraer’s Eve air taxi unit racks up UAM deals at Farnborough airshow

Aircraft manufacturing group Embraer’s air taxi unit, Eve, has announced a pair of deals related to future urban air mobility (UAM) activities, including supplying its air traffic management software to aerial travel services provider Halo Aviation. The company joined the growing list of next generation aircraft developers and potential...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
FAA Boss Says Air Travel Is Better, 5,584 Delayed Flights Yesterday Says Otherwise

The FAA says things are better, but there’s still a lot of delays for travelers. Travel largely has been less than ideal this summer, either by land or air. Commercial air travel snafus have been so severe that Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg met last month with the heads of major United States air carriers to discuss ways to cut back on delays and cancellations. Now, the acting chief of the Federal Aviation Administration Billy Nolen has weighed in on the matter of flight delays during an interview with Reuters, saying Wednesday: "We’ve seen good improvements... We can see overall delays are down." Unfortunately, although delays aren't quite at their holiday-level peak, the U.S. is still seeing massive numbers of flights delayed. For example, there were 5,584 delays for flights in, arriving or leaving the U.S. on July 20, and right now (July 21) there are nearly 5,000 delayed flights for the day.
TRAVEL
DroneDeploy flight automation app now supports DJI Air 2S drone

You can now use DroneDeploy’s iOS mobile app to create maps, 3D models, panoramas, and more autonomously with the DJI Air 2S drone. DroneDeploy has released Flight App v4.97.0 with support added for the Air 2S. This has enabled the $999 20MP camera drone to create interactive 2D maps, 3D models, photos, videos, panoramas, and roof reports directly from a mobile device.
CELL PHONES
Parker Aerospace and Eviation Team Up on Development of Alice; the First All-electric Commuter Aircraft

FARNBOROUGH, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Parker Aerospace, a business segment of Parker Hannifin Corporation, the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced a partnership to further the development of electric flight. Eviation Aircraft has engaged Parker Aerospace to develop six technology system packages for Alice, the first-of-its-kind all-electric commuter aircraft. The two industry leaders are now entering the design phase for the production and certification phase of Alice that will reimagine regional travel. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005686/en/ Reimagining regional travel, Parker Aerospace and Eviation are teaming up to develop Alice, the first all-electric commuter aircraft. (Photo: Business Wire)
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AeroVanti Air Club wants to disrupt private aviation with its sleek turboprops

Membership fees start at $1,000 per month for an individual membership, $1,500 per month for a family membership and $2,500 for corporate memberships. Hourly rates start at $2,495, about half of what even the most affordable WheelsUp flight will set you back. There are no repositioning fees. In addition to...
NFL
Tiny planes, big planes – Wing unveils new drones for different delivery markets

Alphabet subsidiary Wing is pulling the curtain back on how it plans to cater to different industries that may come knocking on its door looking for on-demand drone delivery. “We can have tiny planes for pharmaceutical delivery, big planes for shipping fulfillment, long-range aircraft for logistic flights, and dedicated hovering platforms for delivery in cities,” Adam Woodworth, Wing’s new CEO, explained in a blog post that talks about how the drone delivery company is building an “aircraft library.”
INDUSTRY
Airlines can no longer charge parents extra money for sitting next to their kids on airplanes

Hurray! The Department of Transportation has released new guidance for parents who are flying with their children on airplanes—without paying extra fees. The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) issued a notice to airlines on Friday to seat young children who are 13 or younger next to a parent at no extra charge, according to a new statement from the DOT. The department said its Office of Aviation Consumer Protection (OACP) will review airline policies and consumer complaints later this year.
TRAVEL

