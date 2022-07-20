ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No $555M Mega Millions jackpot winner, so next one will be at least $630M

By CBS News
KTSA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were no winning tickets sold for the $555 million Mega Millions jackpot that was up for grabs in a drawing Tuesday night, so Friday night’s drawing will be for a pot of gold of at least $630 million, the lottery says. It would be the fifth biggest jackpot in Mega...

CBS Boston

Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $440 million

The Mega Millions jackpot is climbing again.No one matched all six balls in Friday night's drawing, which carried a grand prize of $410 million. The winning numbers were 20-36-61-62-69 with a Mega Ball of 20.That means an estimated $440 million will now be up for grabs in Tuesday's drawing that comes along with a cash option of about $247.8 million. 
LOTTERY
CBS Pittsburgh

Lotto Fever: Mega Millions reaches nearly $700 million

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Tonight's the night! Someone, possibly you, could become a multi-millionaire. Lottery fever is building with one of the largest jackpots ever up for grabs. We're talking $660 million - imagine what you could do with all that money. Don't be surprised to see Sheetz, GetGos, and other gas stations packed with people putting in their last-minute numbers. Just a few days ago the jackpot was for $550 million but there was no winner, so tonight's drawing has spiked to $660 million. The lottery says it would be the fifth-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history. If there is a winner, the prize could be taken in annual payments over 30 years or as a lump sum of $376.9 million in cash.So...what are your chances of winning this mega jackpot? The chances are slim with the odds at 302,575,350 to 1. That's a shot in the dark, but one shot is better than no shot.  Which may have you asking, what are some tips and tricks to beat those odds? Well, they include mixing odd and even numbers, splitting high and low numbers, and don't group those lucky numbers together when you pick them. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
TODAY.com

Powerball ticket worth $366 million sold in Vermont

There was one winning ticket sold in Vermont for Powerball’s $366 million jackpot on Wednesday. The numbers were 8, 40, 49, 58, 63 and the Powerball was 14. It was the first time someone has hit the jackpot since late April.June 30, 2022.
VERMONT STATE
CNN

Mega Millions jackpot tops half a billion dollars after Friday night's drawing

(CNN) — The Mega Millions jackpot has swelled to more than half a billion dollars after nobody drew the winning six numbers Friday night. The next drawing is Tuesday, and the jackpot will be at least $530 million, or about $304.7 million in cash, according to the lottery organizers. That would rank it eighth in the top Mega Million jackpots ever.
LOTTERY
FOXBusiness

Michigan man wins $6 million from lottery scratch off

A Michigan man won $6 million from a lottery scratch-off ticket. The man, who is choosing to remain anonymous, won the multi-million dollar prize after buying the Michigan Lottery's new "Diamond Riches" instant game, according to the lottery. The anonymous man said he's been "shaking" since he scratched off the...
MICHIGAN STATE
