By Katie Martin -UT, Extension Agent – We would like to invite you to the first ever Smith County 4-H Family Night! We will be at the Smith County Ag Center on Thursday, August 25th from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. with food, door prizes, and booths set up for you to learn about everything 4-H can offer your 4th-12th grader. This event will be perfect for new 4th grade 4-H members or any family who is looking to get more involved with Smith County 4-H. We hope you will make plans to attend!

SMITH COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO