UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – In the days and weeks following the fatal Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, mother Ana Rodriguez has been fighting for answers through her daughter's shoes.Her daughter, 10-year-old Maite Rodriguez, was one of 21 killed in the May 24 massacre. She was identified solely through her size five pair of green Converse with a drawn-on heart on the left toe. Those same shoes are now nationally recognized after actor Matthew McConaughey used a replicated pair to symbolize the damage done during a White House briefing June 7."These are the same green Converse on her feet that turned...

UVALDE, TX ・ 29 DAYS AGO