The Hawkeyes are aiming to retain their Big Ten West crown in the 2022 season. They'll return 16 starters from last season and a defense that could be even better than 2021. With that being said, it's time to predict how this season will go. Each of the publishers was asked to list their order of finish in the Big Ten Eastern and Western divisions, their Big Ten championship game pick and their top three for the conference offensive and defensive players of the year. You can check out the total rankings by clicking here.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 6 HOURS AGO