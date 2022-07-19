ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Women's Water Polo Lands Seven on the ACWPC All-Academic Team

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleERIE, Pa. – The Association of Collegiate Water Polo Coaches (ACWPC) announced the academic awards for women's water polo for the Spring 2022...

PennLive.com

Penn State students will see biggest tuition hike since 2010

YORK - A Penn State trustees committee has recommended the highest single-year increase in student tuition rates in more a decade. The increases moved by the board’s Finance, Business and Capital Planning Committee today - which still needs passage by the full board Friday - calls for a 5% hike in rates for students attending Penn State’s University Park campus in State College this fall, and 2% increases through the university’s chain of branch campuses around the state.
PENN, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

‘He’s Going to Make a lot of People Happy’: Ta’Mere Robinson’s Former, Current Head Coach Elated for Penn State Commit’s Future

Brashear High School head football coach Andrew Moore wasted no time expressing how he feels about his star player, Ta’Mere Robinson. “Ta’Mere is probably the best human being on the face of this earth,” were the first words Moore spoke in his interview with Nittany Sports Now not long after Robinson announced his commitment to Penn State Friday night.
PENN, PA
livability.com

Best Places to Live in the US in 2022

Located in the heart of central Pennsylvania, State College, PA, is home to Penn State University’s flagship campus. With nearly 46,000 undergrads, the university literally doubles the size of State College and provides access to the many amenities tied to a world-class academic institution. As a result, the city enjoys a diversified economy powered by an able workforce, a vibrant arts scene, an eclectic array of restaurants, a robust public school system and plenty of parks. This community is also great for raising a family, thanks to fun children’s activities like the Childhood’s Gate Children’s Garden at Penn State’s 395-acre arboretum.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Embroiled in multiple scandals, Williamsport Area School Board meets tonight

Williamsport, Pa. — The Williamsport Area School Board meets tonight with a potential elephant in the room. On the agenda for their July 19, 6 p.m. public meeting is the consideration of approval of Brandon Pardoe, director of student services, as the district’s Title IX coordinator. Pardoe is also up for approval as the district’s school safety and security coordinator.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
PhillyBite

Venango County's Freedom Falls in Pennsylvania

For a scenic waterfall, explore Freedom Falls in Venango County, Pennsylvania. This waterfall is accessible by bicycle or rough road and is a great place for a hike. It's located near an old iron furnace and a mile-long railroad tunnel and is part of the Allegheny River Trail. The waterfall is more than 20 feet high and 50 feet wide, and it's located within state-owned game lands. It is easily accessible by foot or bike, so be sure to wear comfortable shoes.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Hiking The 1,000 Steps In Huntingdon County

If you're interested in a family hike, the 1,000 Steps in Huntingdon County, Pennsylvania, are a perfect option. They are relatively short and feature a gravel parking area. There's no parking fee and no permit required to hike the trail. At the top, the trail leads to Shorb's Summit, offering great views of Huntingdon, PA, and the surrounding towns. Along the way, you'll see the remains of a quarry, including crumbling buildings and ruins. You can hike this trail directly north or take a loop that includes the loop.
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Blair County hearing scheduled for proposed store construction

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will hold a public hearing Thursday, August 4, 2022, regarding M&G Realty. The company hopes to construct a convenience store in Antis Township and the meeting will cover their application for a DEP individual National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit. The […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Bear problems are bearing down throughout Clinton County

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Speaking from personal and neighborly experiences, bear issues are on the rise not only in Woodward Township but throughout Clinton County. According to reports, residents in South Renovo are dealing with multiple bear-related problems such as destruction of property and repeated sightings near high traffic areas.
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
beltmag.com

Breezewood, Pennsylvania: The Most American Place on Earth

The meme-able turnpike is a nexus of American culture. Just a bit over thirty miles above the Mason-Dixon Line, where South kisses North and the East parts with the West, there is a rare breach in the Interstate Highway System, where motorists traveling I-70—either from or onto the Pennsylvania Turnpike—are forced into an intentionally generated cosmic vortex, an interdimensional portal in the unincorporated non-place of Breezewood, Pennsylvania. This segment of U.S. Route 30 is an awkward, unnecessary, doubled-back stretch of no-man’s land regulated by traffic-lights and lined with the commercial detritus of late capitalist dystopian American neoliberalism. In recent years, a 2008 photo of the strip has been immortalized in meme form, though even more official channels recognize how dystopian the place is, with the official website of the U.S. Department of Transportation noting that “Many a motorist… after giving thanks to a higher authority for their blessings, has asked a lower authority to ensure a very warm spot in the afterlife for the highway engineers who conceived this design.”
BREEZEWOOD, PA
WTAJ

Speed Display placed in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) placed a radar-controlled speed display board in Snow Shoe Borough, Centre County. The speed display board was placed on Wednesday, July 20 on Route 144. It will remind drivers to obey the posted speed limit and aid in curbing speeding, a common type of […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Firefighters Kept Busy with Two Separate Fires in The Valley

SUNBURY – Firefighters in The Valley were busy battling two separate fires in extreme heat. A fire was reported at a barn on Water Front Drive near New Berlin just before 6 p.m. Wednesday. Firefighters from across Union and Snyder County responded. Heavy smoke was visible for miles while crews worked to bring that barn fire under control.
SUNBURY, PA
PhillyBite

Exploring Rockland Tunnel in Venango County in Pennsylvania

- If you're ever in Venango County, Pennsylvania, you've probably considered exploring the Rockland Tunnel. This underground railroad is just a few steps from the parking area. The tunnel is nearly three miles long, so be sure to bring a bright light with you. You can also Visit Freedom Falls nearby. The Rockland Furnace is another historical site you can explore in this area.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA

