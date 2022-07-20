ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weston, ID

Beck to speak at Weston Pioneer Day celebration

By Press Release
Herald-Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday, July 23rd, the city of Weston, Idaho will hold its annual Pioneer Day Celebration. The day consists of a fun run, free High Fitness class, West Side High School fundraiser breakfast, parade, games and vendors in the park all day, a candy drop, animal chase, softball tournament, Old West...

www.hjnews.com

Herald-Journal

Hawkins, Neil Dexter

Neil D. Hawkins, passed away peacefully at his home in Wellsville UT at the age of 91 at 2:55pm On July 18th. He was born April 30, 1931 to Everett Abner Hawkins and Louise Parker Hawkins in their small home in Fresno, CA. He was the youngest of 3 boys and later had a younger sister. Neil grew up during World War I and later served his country in the California National Guard. He met his first wife, Bonnie Rae Butler, in the late 1940's after WWII . They were married May 28, 1949. They had 7 children. His driving career began after, as a mechanic for a school district, he was asked to fill in for a sick school bus driver. He liked it so he went to work driving for Fresno City Bus Lines. In 1957 he began work driving for Greyhound Bus Lines. He retired from Greyhound after 35 years. Neil joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in 1960. He always said that was the best thing he ever did. He loved the Lord and his teachings. He served in many callings during his years in the church including Bishop's Counselor, High Councilman, Branch President and Counselor in an Asian branch. He was predeceased by his first wife in 1976. Neil married Susan James in the Oakland Temple November 4, 1976. They have 3 children. He was also predeceased by one child, Wayne Lee Hawkins. He is survived by his wife, Susan Hawkins and his children Marlene Mudra, Rickey Hawkins, Raelene Van Sciver, Sandra Salazar, Sherry Witwer, Nancy Fiore, Gary Hawkins, Erin Hawkins and Jared Hawkins. A funeral service will be held on Friday July 22, 2022 at 11:00AM with a viewing prior from 9-10:30AM at the Wellsville 3rd Ward LDS Church at 49 W 200 S in Wellsville. A viewing will also be held on Thursday evening from 6-8PM at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 E Center St, Logan, UT. A livestream of the funeral may be viewed online at www.allenmortuaries.com .
WELLSVILLE, UT
Herald-Journal

Wight, Mary Jo Chadwick

Mary Jo Chadwick Wight passed away in the early morning hours on Monday, July 18, 2022. A viewing will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 22, at Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home, 111 North 100 East, Tremonton. The funeral will be at noon Saturday, July 23, with a viewing beforehand 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., at the LDS Chapel, 2620 West 6980 North, Honeyville. A full obituary will appear in a future edition.
TREMONTON, UT
Herald-Journal

From the editor

Two items of Logan news in recent days made me wince. The first revolved around a Facebook post by Logan Police, which read in part:. The past few years Cache Valley area has seen a large increase in panhandlers at many local businesses. Many of those we have met are from out of the area, and travel here for the purpose of asking for money.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Sara Swainston Ballif's 90th

Sara Swainston Ballif will turn 90 on July 22, 2022. Sara is the daughter of LeRay and Eleanor Swainston. She married Richard Ballif, and they were blessed with 2 children, 10 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. An open house will be held in her honor on July 22 between 5:00-7:00 p.m....
CLIFTON, ID
Herald-Journal

Funeral procession disrespect shameful

I recently came up to Logan for my grandfathers funeral, on our way to the cemetery we were behind the hearse. I’ma from the Uintah Basin and we have the same respect for the hearse as we do an ambulance we pull to the side of the road and let the line pass. I was honestly so shocked when the same respect wasn't given here. Cars would cut through the line the whole way to the cemetery. I've never felt more disrespect in my life. This is not something I'm used to. I had no idea that respect for the dead wasn't a thing here, and I personally feel like this needs to be changed.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Cookies in court: Crumbl competitors respond to lawsuits

Utah’s cookie competition continued on July 13 when Dirty Dough and Crave Cookies filed responses to Crumbl’s recent trademark infringement lawsuits. The responses add a new chapter in Crumbl’s legal actions against its Utah competitors. It’s been just over two months since the company, founded in Logan...
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Bond a good idea for preserving open space

The Cache County Council will vote on Tuesday whether or not to allow a county bond measure to be placed on the November ballot that increases property taxes in order to raise funds for maintaining agriculture lands and open space throughout Cache Valley. If approved by county voters, the bond could raise upwards of $25 million — money that will be augmented by other funding sources such as state and federal land conservation dollars. A portion of this money would be used to pay participating ranchers and farmers to place their agriculture lands into conservation easements (also known as land trusts). Once placed into a conservation easement, the land could not be rezoned, developed or subdivided. Its zoning designation would remain “agriculture.” Under this designation, private ownership is maintained and can be transferred; but for agricultural use only.
CACHE COUNTY, UT
Herald-Journal

Weston man wins $160,400 in Idaho Lottery

Randy Jacobson, of Weston, is a regular Idaho Lottery Draw Game player who won $160,400 playing his favorite game, Idaho Cash. “You get two plays for $1,” said Jacobson. “It has great odds and is only played in Idaho.”
WESTON, ID
Herald-Journal

Weekly results at PGCC

The Preston Golf and Country Club Tuesday Men's League played a Scramble format this week on the front nine. Darin Hess and Dave Seamons took the win with a net score of 29 (-6). In the optional games, The scramble net was won by Hess and Seamons as was the Scramble gross with a score of 29 Skins were won by Hess and Seamons with birdies on holes 3 and 5, Bill Nash and Joe Greene with a birdie on hole 6, and Lloyd Field and Dave Atkinson on hole 5. The second third concluded this week with Bill Nash and Joe Greene taking the win and qualifying for the season ending playoff for the League Champion.
PRESTON, ID
KSLTV

State orders fire restrictions for four northern Utah counties

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah ordered stage one fire restrictions in four counties Tuesday because of “extremely dry vegetation conditions in Northern Utah.”. The order eliminates open fires on unincorporated private land and all state lands in the counties, except where fire pits are designated. The order also places restrictions on smoking, fireworks, some types of ammunition, some types of metal industrial work near vegetation and engines that don’t have spark arrestors.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Logan couple arrested for alleged murder of 46-day-old infant

LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — A couple in Cache County has been arrested and charged with aggravated murder in the death of their infant child. Police said Zachary Woirhaye, 38, and Jodi Anderson, 34, were booked after the infant died of malnutrition. Anderson was additionally charged with obstruction of justice;...
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

USU football: Aggies picked to finish 3rd in Mountain Division

Surpassing preseason expectations outside of the program is something Utah State’s football team has taken a great deal of pride in since joining the Mountain West Conference prior to the 2013-14 academic year. This was particularly evident a year ago as the Aggies were projected to finish fifth out...
LOGAN, UT

