20/07/2022

BBC
 4 days ago

www.bbc.co.uk

BBC

Dame Deborah James remembered at private funeral

Close friends and family have paid tribute to cancer campaigner Dame Deborah James at a private funeral. The 40-year-old mother-of-two died last month after being diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016. Known as Bowelbabe, she fundraised £7.4m for charity in her final weeks and received a damehood in a special...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

New Ozzy Osbourne Photos Emerge With Daughter Kelly After Major Surgery

New photos of Ozzy Osbourne emerge after a major spinal surgery the legendary singer had in June. The entire family was spotted leaving Jack Osbourne’s home after a family gathering. Ozzy Osbourne needed a black and gold cane for assistance. He’s dressed in all black and his hair is graying a bit. He recently revealed that he has suffered from Parkinson’s disease for most of his life. The unrelated surgery was just over a month ago. It looks like he is on the path to recovery.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp releases surprise new single ‘The Death and Resurrection Show’

Johnny Depp has released a new single, “The Death and Resurrection Show”.The actor and musician announced the track on his Instagram stories on Thursday (7 July), with news that the song was “out now”.Another collaboration with Jeff Beck, the track is thought to feature on the pair’s 13-track album 18, which is set for release on 15 July. “The Death and Resurrection Show” is a cover of British band Killing Joke’s 2003 song of the same name. The pair played the song together while onstage at London’s Royal Albert Hall in May. Depp and Beck said they titled their...
MUSIC
BBC

'Absolute carnage' leaving Buble concert, Dorset fan says

A Michael Buble fan has said it was "absolute carnage" leaving the carpark after a concert during the heatwave. Sarah Clifford, from Poole, said there were no marshals in the field to escort the 15,000 fans after Monday's event at Chewton Glen in Hampshire. However, Ms Clifford said the organiser...
MUSIC
NME

Watch Fiona Apple cover Charlie Rich’s ‘The Most Beautiful Girl’

Fiona Apple has shared a cover of Charlie Rich’s ‘The Most Beautiful Girl’ on her YouTube channel over the weekend. The singer-songwriter uploaded the solo piano and vocal rendition of Rich’s 1973 hit as part of her semi-regular Happy Sunday video series, where she answers questions from fans and shares messages (such as expressing her thoughts on the US Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade recently.)
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp, ’18′: Album Review

Surprise has been one of the sharpest arrows in Jeff Beck's quiver for more than six decades now. From his comings and goings in various ensembles - even the group that bore his name - to stylistic excursions into jazz fusion, Gene Vincent and opera, and collaborations with Jan Hammer, Roger Waters, Kate Bush, Imelda May, Herbie Hancock, Kelly Clarkson and others, the guitar legend keeps us guessing. And he then makes them sound like something that fits as easily as a 12-bar progression. But, really -- who saw this one coming?
MUSIC
American Songwriter

It’s Been 5 Years Without Chester Bennington— Here Are 5 of His Best Songs

It’s been five years without Chester Bennington. While the pang of his death still rings in the hearts of family and fans, there is much to be celebrated from Bennington’s life. The Phoenix-hailing artist is best known for his role as the lead singer for the rock band Linkin Park. Bennington also fronted the rock supergroup Dead by Sunrise and Stone Temple Pilots from 2013 to 2015. Overall, through his many roles, Bennington delivered rock and metal music to the masses.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Badger Cub Named Freddie Mercury Gets A Free Hug From Johnny Depp

Indeed, some fans and loyalists of a famous actor like Johnny Depp would pay a fortune to get a hug from him, despite how they feel about and what they think about his legal battle with his former celebrity partner, Amber Heard. However, a lucky little orphan badger cub, christened after an iconic British singer and songwriter Freddie Mercury, would go on to get a cuddle from the famous actor before most of his fans would even get close to touching him.
PETS
WWD

In the Limelight: Alessandro Ristori & The Portofinos

It’s not easy to get hold of Alessandro Ristori — especially during the summer season when he is constantly hopping between Forte dei Marmi, Porto Cervo, Monte Carlo, London and Dubai. “Summer is certainly the busiest period, but I assure you that we are on the move 200...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Diane Warren, Jon Batiste, & Pentatonix, Release “Sweet” New Song

Jon Batiste, a cappella group Pentatonix, and legendary songwriter Diane Warren have delivered their first collaborative effort together with the release of “Sweet.”. Written and composed by Warren, “Sweet” is a song to help lighten heavier times. “‘Sweet’ is like a jolt of positivity right when we need it the most,” said Warren in a statement. “And there is no one who exudes more positivity and joy than the amazing Jon Batiste. To have both Jon and the greatest a cappella group in the world, Pentatonix on my song is a dream come true—just in time to make everyone’s Summer a little sweeter.”
MUSIC

