ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preston, ID

Letter to the Editor: Kiwanis seeking rodeo volunteers

Herald-Journal
 2 days ago

It is that time again. That Famous Preston Night Rodeo is coming up and we need your help. The rodeo arena remodel is complete, which means 30% more seating, which means more burger sales for Kiwanis!. We have...

www.hjnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Herald-Journal

Community Calendar — July 20, 2022

8 p.m., Preston City Parks and Recreation with SHINE Dance Fitness is offering free summer fitness in the Preston City Park at the tennis courts. 8 a.m., Preston City Parks and Recreation with SHINE Dance Fitness free summer fitness in the Preston City Park at the tennis courts. Franklin Summer...
PRESTON, ID
Herald-Journal

Letter to the Editor: Get ready for rodeo parade

Parade Info: We are so happy to have you to participate in the rodeo parade. Here are just a few items:. 1-THINK SAFE….If your entry has anything to throw make sure all of the candy is thrown way beyond the orange lines and over the kids’ heads. 2-If...
PRESTON, ID
Herald-Journal

Sharp Shooters to meet July 27

The next Sharp Shooters Camera Club meeting will be on Wednesday, July 27 at 7 p.m. This will be another Zoom meeting by emailed invitation. There will be a review of photos from a “horse” assignment and Dean and Christine Lake will show photos of their trip to Costa Rica. The meeting in August will be an annual picnic.
MONTPELIER, ID
Herald-Journal

Funeral procession disrespect shameful

I recently came up to Logan for my grandfathers funeral, on our way to the cemetery we were behind the hearse. I’ma from the Uintah Basin and we have the same respect for the hearse as we do an ambulance we pull to the side of the road and let the line pass. I was honestly so shocked when the same respect wasn't given here. Cars would cut through the line the whole way to the cemetery. I've never felt more disrespect in my life. This is not something I'm used to. I had no idea that respect for the dead wasn't a thing here, and I personally feel like this needs to be changed.
LOGAN, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Preston, ID
Local
Idaho Society
Preston, ID
Sports
Local
Idaho Sports
Herald-Journal

Out of Our Past — July 20, 2022

Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ID
Herald-Journal

From the editor

Two items of Logan news in recent days made me wince. The first revolved around a Facebook post by Logan Police, which read in part:. The past few years Cache Valley area has seen a large increase in panhandlers at many local businesses. Many of those we have met are from out of the area, and travel here for the purpose of asking for money.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

City offering reward for info on vandalism

Preston City is offering a cash reward for anyone who provides useful information regarding recent vandalism at public restrooms in the city. After Mayor Keller’s remarks at the Preston City Council’s July 11 meeting thanking the Elks Club and local ecclesiastical youth organizations in a written statement for their service setting out flags for the 4th of July holiday, he also spoke of the recent vandalism of the public restrooms.
PRESTON, ID
Herald-Journal

'No one left behind': Preston South Stake heads to Wyoming for Trek

Editor’s Note: A detailed account of the Preston South Stake Trek in commemoration of Pioneer Day. Under the direction of the Preston South Stake Young Men’s President and Stake High Councilman, James Frankman, and his wife, Xochithl, of the Weston 1st Ward, with the theme “No One Left Behind,” it takes many leaders on the stake and ward level to plan and prepare for such a large activity as the reenactment of the Pioneer Trek.
PRESTON, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Kiwanis#Burger#Remodel
Herald-Journal

Bond a good idea for preserving open space

The Cache County Council will vote on Tuesday whether or not to allow a county bond measure to be placed on the November ballot that increases property taxes in order to raise funds for maintaining agriculture lands and open space throughout Cache Valley. If approved by county voters, the bond could raise upwards of $25 million — money that will be augmented by other funding sources such as state and federal land conservation dollars. A portion of this money would be used to pay participating ranchers and farmers to place their agriculture lands into conservation easements (also known as land trusts). Once placed into a conservation easement, the land could not be rezoned, developed or subdivided. Its zoning designation would remain “agriculture.” Under this designation, private ownership is maintained and can be transferred; but for agricultural use only.
CACHE COUNTY, UT
Herald-Journal

Cookies in court: Crumbl competitors respond to lawsuits

Utah’s cookie competition continued on July 13 when Dirty Dough and Crave Cookies filed responses to Crumbl’s recent trademark infringement lawsuits. The responses add a new chapter in Crumbl’s legal actions against its Utah competitors. It’s been just over two months since the company, founded in Logan...
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Sara Swainston Ballif's 90th

Sara Swainston Ballif will turn 90 on July 22, 2022. Sara is the daughter of LeRay and Eleanor Swainston. She married Richard Ballif, and they were blessed with 2 children, 10 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. An open house will be held in her honor on July 22 between 5:00-7:00 p.m....
CLIFTON, ID
Herald-Journal

USU football: Aggies picked to finish 3rd in Mountain Division

Surpassing preseason expectations outside of the program is something Utah State’s football team has taken a great deal of pride in since joining the Mountain West Conference prior to the 2013-14 academic year. This was particularly evident a year ago as the Aggies were projected to finish fifth out...
LOGAN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy