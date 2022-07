On Tuesday, the Tigers learned that at least one of the drafted commits in their vaunted, No. 1-ranked 2022 recruiting class will make it to campus. Five-star catcher Brady Neal, who was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 17th round earlier in the day, will reportedly not sign and will enroll at LSU instead, according to a report from The Advocate’s Leah Vann.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO