While men tend to look very dashing in their suit and tie at red carpet premieres, there’s been a new trend occurring in men’s fashions- rocking it out wearing a skirt. We can thank Harry Styles for this growing trend for pushing the boundaries with his bold gender neutral fashion statements during events and photo shoots. For the premiere of his new summer blockbuster Bullet Train, Brad Pitt is the next actor to follow the skirt-wearing trend, and here’s his excuse for choosing to wear one.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO