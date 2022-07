San Diego Comic-Con is underway and Marvel is already dominating with their upcoming projects and also revealed the “I AM Groot” trailer. San Deigo Comic-Con is underway and the weekend will be filled with insane updates on what to expect from several tv studios and their respective properties. Of course, the biggest part of the convention will be Marvel Studios returning to Hall H. For years Marvel has made memories that will live forever, from announcing Chadwick Boseman as the Black Panther for the first time to announcing every Avengers movie. With the addition of Disney’s new streaming service Disney+, it is possible for a few show surprises as well this weekend.

