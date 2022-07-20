ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

2022 Primary results for Peoria County

spotonillinois.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeoria tennis player Madeline Kammerer won 12 points playing singles tournaments...

spotonillinois.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spotonillinois.com

Who won their races in the Logan County primary on June 28?

Preliminary results are in for the primary races held in Logan County on June 28. Candidates who win at the county level are not guaranteed to win the primary for their respective district. Primaries decide who will represent each party in federal and state elections for each position... Posted in:
LOGAN COUNTY, IL
spotonillinois.com

City of Peru Recreation Board met July 12

Here is the agenda provided by the board:CALL TO ORDER: By Board Chairman Steve Michelini I. GUESTS: NONE II. APPROVE MINUTES OF JUNE 14, 2022 MEETING III. RECEIVE & REVIEW REVENUE & EXPENSE REPORT DATED 6/30/2022 IV. NEW BUSINESS * Communications... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:
PERU, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peoria, IL
Peoria County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
Peoria, IL
Government
Peoria, IL
Sports
County
Peoria County, IL
Local
Illinois Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy