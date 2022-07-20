2022 Primary results for Peoria County

Preliminary results are in for the primary races held in Logan County on June 28. Candidates who win at the county level are not guaranteed to win the primary for their respective district. Primaries decide who will represent each party in federal and state elections for each position... Posted in:
Here is the agenda provided by the board:CALL TO ORDER: By Board Chairman Steve Michelini I. GUESTS: NONE II. APPROVE MINUTES OF JUNE 14, 2022 MEETING III. RECEIVE & REVIEW REVENUE & EXPENSE REPORT DATED 6/30/2022 IV. NEW BUSINESS * Communications... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:
Peoria tennis player Abhilash Pentela won 215 points playing doubles tournaments in the junior Boys' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending Apr. 23. They are ranked 1,714th, down from 1,701st the week before. Their 215 points playing doubles equal 15 percent... Posted in:. Places:
Fairview Heights tennis player Marshall Harris won 36 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association by June. They finished June ranked 26,324th, falling from 25,057th from the beginning of the month. Their 36 points playing... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:
Participating Bureau County Ace Hardware stores offering 20 percent off select Craftsman tools until July 31. You can find great savings on select Craftsman V20 power tools, outdoor power equipment, and accessories. Once you buy one tool of the V20 line, you'll want to renovate your... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
Comments / 0