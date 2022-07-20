Cooling Stations Available Amid Extreme Heat Returning To Area Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Heat and humidity will continue this Wednesday with the hottest day of the work week on tap. Highs will reach the low 90s under mostly sunny skies. High humidity and lots of sunshine will make it feel more like the low triple digits across several counties. there is a slight chance for a few late afternoon thunderstorms mainly east of Fort Wayne, though most of the day will be dry and steamy. The heat wave will persist through the weekend.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO