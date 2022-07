The Oakland Athletics host the Texas Rangers for an AL West battle! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rangers-Athletics prediction and pick. The Rangers are coming off of a dominant win over the Miami Marlins to open the second half of the 2022 season. It was just one game, probably a rescheduled game from earlier in the season. However, the Marlins must have been hungover as they scored zero runs off of just seven hits. Texas right-hander Jon Gray pitched six innings and only allowed four hits. The rest of the month is filled with divisional matchups so it’s important for them to gain ground at (42-49).

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO