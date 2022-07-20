ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Wednesday July 20th Open Thread

By Cleveland Sasquatch
SB Nation
 2 days ago

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal...

liverpooloffside.sbnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Mexico's teams have struggled with issues on and off the pitch. Can it correct the ship ahead of the World Cup?

A dark period of time has enveloped Mexican fútbol. Within a span of 13 months, we've seen: The Mexico men's senior national team fail to win the CONCACAF Nations League and Gold Cup, four consecutive games without a victory against their U.S. rivals, the men's U20 squad unable to earn invitations for the 2023 U20 World Cup and the 2024 Olympics, and the women's senior national team failing to qualify for the 2023 Women's World Cup and the 2024 Olympics.
SOCCER
SB Nation

RB Leipzig vs Liverpool Live Updates: Lineups, Preview, and How to Watch

Following their brief swing through South-East Asia, Liverpool’s pre-season continues with a trip to Germany and Austria for games against Leipzig and Salzburg as Jürgen Klopp’s Reds work to get up to speed for the 2022-23 season and to integrate new signings Darwin Núñez, Fabio Carvalho, and Calvin Ramsay.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota United#Dc United#Espn#Espn2#Paramount Rrb#Dynamo Kyiv#Fenerbache Ferencvaros#Apoel#Ki#Argentine#Estudiantes
SB Nation

Opinion: England’s Lionesses are one step closer to history

After an invigorating game of football, the Lionesses took one step closer to the final, and a historical victory for both women, and the national team themselves. The packed-out Amex stadium fell into choruses of Sweet Caroline, ringing out from the touchline to the terraces after what can only be described as pure magic.
WORLD
SB Nation

Personal terms, verbal agreement in place for Chelsea to sign Jules Koundé from Sevilla — reports

Chelsea spent six years chasing Kalidou Koulibaly before finally managing to sign him last week. Compared to that, the couple years we’ve spent chasing Jules Koundé is practically nothing. Still, it’s been a long road to secure the 23-year-old center back’s signature, but it’s looking like we’re finally going to be able to close the deal. Better brew up that coffee, baby!
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
UEFA
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
SB Nation

July 22nd - 24th Weekend Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
UEFA
SB Nation

Thursday July 21st Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
UEFA
SB Nation

Arsenal 3 - Orlando City 1 match report: oh hey, a win

Arsenal bested Orlando City 3-1, keeping the preseason momentum rolling into their stiffer test against Chelsea on Saturday. Like Saturday’s contest in Baltimore, it was a tale of two halves for the Gunners. The reserve players looked disjointed (and some a bit disinterested) and the first choice players were too much for the opposition to handle.
ORLANDO, FL
Daily Mail

Sarina Wiegman's tactical tinkering is giving England the edge at Euro 2022… her second-half substitutions and formation changes made the difference against Spain as she outsmarted Jorge Vilda

Even in the euphoric aftermath, Sarina Wiegman was fixing on the small detail, trying to be precisely sure of the question she was being asked to answer. It had been put to her in the post-match press conference room that the BBC’s decision to delay the News at Ten until the conclusion of England’s quarter-final against Spain perhaps proved the nation was finally cottoning on to her team.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Salah Stars In Rick and Morty Adidas Ad

Mohamed Salah stars in Adidas’ new ad with Adult Swim’s animated duo Rick and Morty for their X Speedportal boots. The Liverpool FC star appears with Arsenal’s Dutch striker Vivianne Miedema in animated form, and both lend their voices. As part of Rick Sanchez’s “consensual science” experiment to give Morty footballing gifts so he can become a football or soccer star, Salah can be seen doing his one-legged praying goal celebration in a tank, and promises to lend his gifts of dribbling and finishing.
TV & VIDEOS
SB Nation

The Daily Aubrey-Maturin: The Reverse of the Medal (Book 11), Chapters 3-4 (pg. 3637-3701)

One last glorious sailing (this time for real?) for the Surprise, with Aubrey drinking in every last minute of it, down to the very last detail. After a few false alarms, they do eventually spot the Spartan as well. A long, tactical chase ensues, but they can never quite catch up it. Just when it looks like they might, they run into the Channel fleet, and upset the Admiral in charge, who harangues and reprimands Aubrey for reckless driving.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
SB Nation

Neymar Was Never Offered to Manchester City - Thankfully

Having signed Erling Haaland, Stefan Ortega Moreno and Kalvin Phillips over the summer, City have allowed Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus to leave. Two more players to go through the revolving door could be the incoming Marc Cucurella from Brighton, while Oleksandr Zinchenko looks to be Arsenal bound. But one...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton at Minnesota United: How to Watch & Live Blog | Underway!

10’ - Deflected shot leads to a Loons corner. Tricky corner into the six-yard box, Pickford does well to punch away and Iwobi clears. Big save from Pickford prevents a half-volley going in, and the resulting corner is hoofed well over. 6’ - End-to-end action here. Two crosses into...
SAINT PAUL, MN
SB Nation

The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Friday, July 22

Good morning and happy Friday everyone. Thank goodness it is the end of the week too, because it has been a sweltering one. I looked at the temperature yesterday around 1 p.m. Ninety-three degrees farenheit (33C) with 47% humidity, making it feel a stifling 101 (38). Foolishly I went for...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

England vs Spain confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Euro 2022 fixture tonight

England kick off the knockout stages of Euro 2022 tonight as the Lionesses take on Spain in the quarter-finals in Brighton.After a record-breaking group stage, England will face their biggest test of the tournament so far as they face a Spain side who are among the best in the world.While La Roja have lost Alexia Putellas and Jenni Hermoso due to injury, England will need to be at their ruthless best to advance to the semi-finals.LIVE: Follow England vs Spain in Euro 2022 quarter-finalsEngland qualified for the quarter-finals after scoring a record 14 goals in wins over Austria, Norway and...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy