ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Evansville Cemetery Looking for Live Reenactors and Volunteers For Annual Twilight Tour

By Melissa Awesome
99.5 WKDQ
99.5 WKDQ
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you've ever driven down Highway 41 or Virginia street/Oak Hill Road, chances are you've seen the huge cemetery that is Oak Hill Cemetery & Arboretum. Each year they host a Twilight Tour event with reenactors, and they're currently looking for volunteers for this year. Twilight Tours. Oak Hill...

wkdq.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
99.5 WKDQ

Cast Your Vote to Determine the Best Food at Evansville’s Annual Fall Festival

Believe it or not, we're less than three months away from the annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival on Evansville's west side. This year's festival will take place October 3rd through the 8th and will feature all the great things you've known and loved your entire life. The lawn of the west branch library will be filled with all your favorite rides and games; the main stage at 12th and Franklin will have live entertainment each evening; and of course, the main reason many of us make our way down to Franklin Street at least once, if not multiple times, that week — the food. As in years past, over 130 booths run by local non-profits, churches, and school organizations among others, will line both sides of Franklin Street offering thousands of food options for you to devour. The question is, out of all those options, which one is the best of the best?
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Free Diaper Scam Pops Up in Kentucky, Indiana, and Illinois Facebook Groups

What looks to be a post promising parents free diapers for their babies, is actually a scam. As a new mom, I know how expensive diapers are. It's one of our biggest new expenses over the last 10 months since my son was born. So I definitely see the strain having to purchase diapers can put on families. This is part of the reason this scam makes me so mad. There are so many parents in the Tri-State area who need help when it comes to purchasing supplies for their babies. No parent should have to go without clean diapers for their baby, and I think that's why this post makes me so mad on a personal level. Posts like these prey on people who are most vulnerable and need help. It's like kicking someone when they're down, it's so frustrating.
OWENSBORO, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
Local
Indiana Government
Evansville, IN
Government
Evansville, IN
Society
City
Evansville, IN
warricknews.com

Newburgh Mercantile brings new wares downtown

Downtown Newburgh is notable for its wealth of local shops lining its narrow streets, ranging from clothing to soap to candles and nearly any other assorted item in between. The neighborhood boasts one of the highest concentrations of local businesses in the county and a large breadth of old buildings, giving the whole area a sense of architectural distinction. While many of these businesses are staples of the area with long-standing histories in the town, new establishments do come and go on occasion, with The Newburgh Mercantile being one of the newest additions.
NEWBURGH, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Evansville Stables Offering Free Therapeutic Horse Riding for Veterans

The men and women who make the commitment to serve our country are some of the bravest humans on earth. To willingly sign up for duty with a branch of the armed forces knowing you very well could be sent to a war zone on the other side of the planet takes a level of guts I do not have. With that said, the scars of battle, both physically and mentally, can last for years after their time on the battlefield even for the toughest individuals. Fortunately, there are many programs available for those who are suffering from physical wounds, post-traumatic stress disorder, and other mental health challenges to help them navigate and cope with those unfortunate by-products of combat. That includes a new program on Evansville's west side that's using horses to help veterans try to live as normal of a life as possible.
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Evansville Cornhole Tournament Benifitting MDA & Tri-State Food Bank

You're invited to be a part of a cornhole tournament in Evansville, that benefits two great organizations. Cornhole might as well be America's new favorite pass time. I can't tell you how many times my friends and I bust out the boards and play throughout the year. The backyard game has been rising in popularity over the past decade or so. Fans of the game can participate in several tournaments for cash prizes or just for the fun of it. In fact, we have quite a few cornhole tournaments throughout the year in the Evansville area.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Owensboro officials holding expungement clinic

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An expungement clinic is happening Thursday in Owensboro. You can find out from officials if you’re eligible, what steps must be taken and what costs are associated with expungement. That’s happening from 3 to 7 p.m. at the H.L. Neblett Community Center. That’s at...
OWENSBORO, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Cooke
14news.com

West Side Nut Club hosts Fall Festival Food Challenge

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some West Side Nut Clubbers have created the Fall Festival Food Challenge. Multiple members looked over the “Munchie Map” and ranked all of their favorite Fall Fest foods. They then seeded each selection into a bracket, much like the NCAA Tournament. These members then started a poll on Twitter, so each round will be voted on and winners announced daily.
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Sightings#The Adopt An Ash Program
WBKR

Southern Indiana Native Has Roles in ‘Stranger Things’, New Film ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’

Who knew the Interstate 64 corridor between the Evansville metro and Louisville would have such a strong Stranger Things connection? The answer is nobody. But it really does. The fourth season of the wildly popular Netflix series features a 10-year-old actress named Elizabeth Howlett in the second episode. Well now we've learned that an actress from right here in the tri-state is also a member of the Stranger Things cast.
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Sign on Kentucky County Road Has Drivers A Bit Freaked Out & Curious [PHOTO]

Have you ever been driving along and see something on the side of the road that made you say HUH?! A sign in this Kentucky town has drivers scratching their heads. Here at the radio station, we do what we call Digi Awards in January of every year. These awards are fun and quirky and celebrate the articles each Radio Personality or Content Creator produces each year. One of the awards that always pop up year after year is "What's Up With That Can Of Beans?" Basically, this is the award for a story about a question people are asking but nobody knows or says anything so someone steps up and tackles the subject.
OWENSBORO, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
WEHT/WTVW

Fairview Drive opens in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A new stretch of road opens leading to a new school and businesses. The ribbon was cut on July 20 on the half-mile extension of Fairview Drive between highway 54 and Pleasant Valley Road. City manager Nate Pagan said it will lead to the new Daviess County Middle School, Gateway Commons, […]
OWENSBORO, KY
99.5 WKDQ

Clint Black & Lisa Hartman Black are Coming to Evansville

Husband and Wife, Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black will be making a tour stop in Evansville, Indiana later this year. Country music legend, Clint Black has built quite the resume, since is debut in 1989. He's sold over 20 million records, earning 22 #1 career singles, nearly two dozen gold and platinum awards (U.S. and Canada), a Grammy Award, numerous CMA, ACM and American Music Awards, and even has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Mystery Camper Shows Up on a Sandbar in the Middle of an Indiana River

There are so many questions and not many answers. Every few years, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers come to the Evansville riverfront to dredge the bottom of the Ohio River along Dress Plaza on Riverside Drive. This stretch of the river is designated as a Federal Navigation Channel for barge traffic and must maintain a depth of at least nine feet to keep barges from getting stuck in the middle of the river. The result is a long sandbar, or "pumpout" as it is commonly referred to because they literally suck the sand and other sediments from the bottom of the river and "pump it out" at another location, that becomes a popular destination for area boaters to dock and enjoy a day on the river.
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

City’s West Side Is Now Home to the Evansville Estate Emporium

There is something new on the city's west side. Evansville Estate Emporium has just opened its doors. There is something really exciting about finding a well-loved antique to welcome into your home. It is almost magical when something old becomes something new (to you!) Finding Treasures. Honestly, shopping for vintage...
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

99.5 WKDQ

Evansville IN
27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy