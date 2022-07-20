The Inclusive attire act in Maryland and religious tolerance in sport

I’ve never been much of a gambler, though I do recognize its allure and dangers. It’s not hard to be drawn in by a casino room floor when visiting Las Vegas. The glittering lights, rich architecture, dealers passing out cards and the clink clink clink ping of slot machines are designed to turn heads and empty wallets. Of all the sounds and sights, it’s the roulette table that sucks me in as the spinning ball bounces around as onlookers like me remain breathless to see where it lands when the stakes are high.

