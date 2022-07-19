ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Just a video of some construction workers doing their jobs

tigerdroppings.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePretty cool but I heard the one in the green smells like shit. All I needed to see to know that I’m not clicking that link. No way. Made me anxious just watching the video. I always get butterflies inside when I see stuff like that. LSU Fan....

www.tigerdroppings.com

WAFB

2022 Marucci World Series returns to Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A little bit of everywhere will be in south Louisiana in the coming days. The 2022 Marucci World Series will be back in our area. It features some of the best amateur baseball tournament play in the country. More than 102 teams from all over...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Billy put a crystal ball for DJ Chester to LSU!

We will have a better oline class than I thought at first. Chester, Heard, Adams, and Mubenga would be a great OL class. I’m greedy, we need another olineman to the list. Anyone hearing anything new on Markee Anderson or Chase Bisontis since their visits last month?. LSU Fan.
BATON ROUGE, LA
225batonrouge.com

Birds to keep an eye (or ear) out for in Louisiana this summer and beyond

Baton Rouge Audubon Society president Jane Patterson has long been able to identify south Louisiana birds with only a hand to the ear. But when it comes to the multicolored plumage of one of her favorite summer species, the Painted Bunting (pictured above), seeing is believing. “They are actually fairly common in rural areas of south Louisiana,” says Patterson, “but are easy to overlook because their color can fade in the shadows of the shrubs and weedy areas they prefer.” Listen for the high-pitched rambling of the males as they defend their nests on the trail by the Pennington Biomedical Research Center, along the railroad tracks at BREC’s Frenchtown Road Conservation Area, and along the Mississippi River levee. Read on for more of Patterson’s tips on where to spot beautiful birds around town.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Two Louisiana business owners secure deal with Walmart, three pending

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Walmart has selected two Louisiana brands and negotiating three more brands to feature in their stores during an open call event from June 28. On June 28 and 29, Louisiana-based small businesses had to opportunity to showcase their product to Walmart executives and buyers during their annual open call event. The one-on-one setting gave business owners a chance to secure a deal from supplying their products locally or across the nation.
LOUISIANA STATE
tigerdroppings.com

In an effort to be transparent, BRPD chief removes Kiran and Company from press releases

Just BR didn’t post this on their website. It’s on their FB page however, and I think it’s important enough to note that the same BRPD chief who claims to want transparency has now removed those who are asking the tough questions and holding their feet to the fire the most from their press releases in lieu of those whom they can control and who have their backs apparently. After 10 years, they pull the plug on them. Mighty coincidental considering how Kiran has been one of the very very few to hold their feet to the fire by digging for the truth.
BATON ROUGE, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Why Is Buc-ee’s Opening Stores Everywhere But Louisiana?

If you live in Louisiana you are familiar with the Texas super-convenience store and the world's biggest gas station, Buc-ee's. It's no secret that Louisiana residents have been wanting a Buc-ee's for a long time. So, why has this never come to pass, especially with the two states being neighbors? There was a deal on the table at one time but Buc-ee's execs said, "the stars did not align in Louisiana." Ever since then, many residents in the bayou state blame Louisiana politicians for allegedly screwing up the deal by refusing to get them a tax break and looking for kickbacks.
LOUISIANA STATE
tigerdroppings.com

The French Press - Lafayette

Let me tell you that their Cajun Benedict (which is really just gumbo with French bread instead of rice) is freaking legit. Their roux is dark, but not too dark. The eggs were poached perfectly. The flavor was spot on. The portion was a good size. My wife got some...
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

$17.5M expansion of Denham Springs manufacturing facility to begin in August

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards announced Thursday that a Denham Springs plant will be undergoing a $17.5 million expansion in August. According to Edwards, Bercen announced the expansion that will retain 55 jobs at the facility while creating eight new jobs with $75,000-year salaries. The expansion is estimated to bring in 23 indirect jobs, according to the Louisiana Economic Development.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Jai Eugene Jr.

Lets cut the crap we can't let this kid go anywhere other than LSU!. They’re going to evaluate but I thought everyone said Ole Piss. His Dad played i believe because that name familiar. LSU Fan. Shreveport. Member since Jan 2014. 5065 posts. Posted on 7/21/22 at 8:28 pm...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

BR man carjacked and shot dead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting and carjacking that took place on late Monday, July 18. Police said Victor Gomez Vargas, 30, was shot during the incident and died at the scene. According to investigators, it happened on Lorna Avenue near...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Had dinner at Supper Club last night

It was amazing and all you haters obviously haven’t been. It was the best meal I’ve had (maybe ever) in Baton Rouge. That’s all I wanted to say. -Grilled cheese dumplings - seriously delicious, made us cry. -Shishito Peppers - it was alright. We enjoyed the game...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Denham Springs chemical company plans $17.5 million expansion, will add 8 jobs

Bercen, a Denham Springs specialty chemicals manufacturer, said it will spend $17.5 million to expand its facility, a move that will create eight new jobs. The new jobs have an average annual salary of $75,000, plus benefits, according to Louisiana Economic Development. The expansion is estimated to create 23 indirect jobs in metro Baton Rouge. Bercen has 55 employees at its local operations.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Two Linebackers Not Listed On LSU's Updated Roster

LSU linebackers Antoine Sampah and Phillip Webb are not listed on the updated roster, which was pointed out by Wilson Alexander of The Advocate. Sampah a former four-star recruit from Woodbridge, Va. played in six games over the last two years. Webb, a four-star recruit from Buford, Ga. played in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Engineering firm buys Lake Sherwood office building for $1.8 million

An engineering firm has purchased an office building off South Sherwood Forest Boulevard for $1.8 million in a deal that closed earlier this week. Orbital Engineering of Pittsburgh bought the building at 11512 Lake Sherwood Ave., according to documents filed with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s Office. The seller was Hedley Financial of Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Employee injured at ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Plastics Plant

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – For the second day in a row, someone was hurt at a plant in the area. On Monday, one person was treated after being exposed to Hydrogen Fluoride at a plant in Carville. Fast-forward one day and an employee at the ExxonMobil Baton Rouge...
BATON ROUGE, LA
foodgressing.com

Baton Rouge Restaurant Week 2022 Summer Louisiana: Restaurant Menu Highlights

Explore new dining destinations and rediscover your favorite spots around Baton Rouge, LA during Baton Rouge Restaurant Week 2022. Scores of the best restaurants are offering 3 courses meals for a special prix fixe price ($15, $20, $25, $30, $35, $40 $45 per person, depending on the restaurant, not including tax and gratuity).
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Port Allen High School mourns loss of senior band member

PORT ALLEN, La (BRPROUD) — Port Allen High School and the Port Allen Band of Blue is mourning the loss of their senior trumpet player, 17-year-old Ian Kirby. According to the school, Kirby was killed in a sightseeing plane crash in Colorado with his mother, Sandra Kirby, and sister, Amanda Kirby, on Sunday morning. West Baton Rouge school officials said Amanda was an incoming eighth grader and aspiring clarinet player for the high school’s band.
PORT ALLEN, LA

