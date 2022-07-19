Just a video of some construction workers doing their jobs

Just BR didn’t post this on their website. It’s on their FB page however, and I think it’s important enough to note that the same BRPD chief who claims to want transparency has now removed those who are asking the tough questions and holding their feet to the fire the most from their press releases in lieu of those whom they can control and who have their backs apparently. After 10 years, they pull the plug on them. Mighty coincidental considering how Kiran has been one of the very very few to hold their feet to the fire by digging for the truth.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO