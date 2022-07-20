ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Voices: The right in America may deny climate change but conservatives in the UK are taking action

By Sam Hall
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KrkJW_0gly11x600

On Friday, Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the 45 th President of the United States. His scepticism of manmade climate change is well-known. His tweet from 2012 that global warming was a hoax designed by China to harm American manufacturing has been shared many times online. After Trump appeared to acknowledge “some connectivity” between human activity and climate change in a post-election interview , his Chief of Staff swiftly clarified that the administration’s default position is that climate science is “mostly bunk”.

Over in the UK, Trump’s victory is being cheered enthusiastically by a fringe movement of climate sceptics. They urge Theresa May to follow his lead and abandon attempts to decarbonise the economy. James Delingpole has written that his elections marks “the beginning of the end of the Green Blob”. Sunday Times columnist Dominic Lawson has suggested that if Trump pulls the US out of the Paris Agreement, “perhaps a British cabinet might dare to question Westminster’s religious faith in the Climate Change Act.”

But the Prime Minister has rightly ignored these voices. Just days after she entered Downing Street, her Government passed the fifth carbon budget into law, setting an ambitious target for reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2032. She appointed Greg Clark and Nick Hurd to lead on climate change in the new Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, two of the most committed green conservatives in Parliament. And rightly so, because the case for reducing carbon emissions has never been stronger.

First, the science. Average surface temperatures across the world in 2016 will make it the hottest year on record . Of course, on its own, this proves nothing: The naturally occurring “El Niño” weather event in the Pacific earlier this year caused temperatures to spike. But the trend of rising temperatures over several decades provides compelling evidence of the climate change phenomenon. In the UK, the eight warmest years on record have all occurred since 2002. With each year that passes scientists are becoming more knowledgeable about the risks. For instance, research this year has shown climate change has already reduced the number of bird species in the UK.

Second, the economics of clean energy. In over 30 countries , onshore wind and solar are already cheaper than fossil fuels. In just six months last year, competitive power auctions saw global offshore wind prices fall by 22 per cent. Here in the UK, the latest government estimate of the cost of different technologies finds that the next set of onshore wind and solar projects commissioned in the UK will be cheaper than gas. This changing dynamic is why clean energy exponents should beware of expensive projects like Swansea Bay tidal lagoon and Hinkley Point C nuclear power station, which undermine the economic case for clean energy.

The spectre of power blackouts from a lack of renewable output on cloudy, calm days is receding. Technology capable of storing electricity is advancing rapidly. Analysts forecast that the per-unit cost of storage could halve by 2020. And with electric vehicles soon to penetrate the mass market, millions of households could have their own battery able to store electricity when weather conditions are favourable and deploy during peak demand.

Bright Blue research last year showed we no longer need old, unreliable, and polluting coal to keep the lights on. The remaining coal-fired power stations can be comfortably taken offline by 2025, leaving plenty of time to build the extra gas, renewable power, energy storage, and energy efficiency to fill the gap.

Third, the politics. Already a clear majority of people in the UK believe in climate change – including over 50 per cent of those that vote Conservative. Bright Blue will shortly be publishing a report analysing further the nuances of conservative views on the environment. But as warmer temperatures, more extreme weather events, and rising sea levels start to become more frequent, support for climate action is very likely to increase. Flooding , for instance, is already costing the UK economy on average over £1bn a year, and the Government believes this could rise to £6.8bn by 2050.

There is no prospect of sceptics controlling the climate policy of the main right-of-centre party in the UK as they do in the US, where ironically anti-Trump and pro-Trump Republicans find scant common ground in their opposition to this agenda. In the UK, they are few in number and lack any real hold over the Government’s programme. But their association with the conservative movement risks contaminating the centre-right brand. Conservatives should be loud about disowning the increasingly irrelevant ideas of these fringe elements. If we do not, as the climate science and economic opportunities of clean energy become clearer, there could be an electoral price to pay.

Sam Hall is a researcher at Bright Blue

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Delingpole
Person
Dominic Lawson
Person
Theresa May
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#United States#Conservative Movement#American#Sunday Times#British
Salon

Saudi Arabia's MBS turns the tables on Biden, U.S.: "Remember Abu Ghraib?"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reportedly told President Joe Biden during their meeting in Jeddah Friday that while the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi is "regrettable," U.S. hands are not clean and other journalists are killed with impunity.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Country
China
The Atlantic

How China Wants to Replace the U.S. Order

Beijing has for years been chipping away at the pillars of the U.S.-led global order—subverting its foundational institutions, international norms, and liberal ideals—but Chinese President Xi Jinping had not offered a comprehensive vision of how a China-led replacement might work. That is changing. Xi has collected his ideas...
FOREIGN POLICY
Indy100

This map shows what would happen to you if a nuclear bomb was dropped where you live

We live in what seems like an ever increasingly hostile world.The conflict in Ukraine has been a stark wake-up call for many people that huge superpowers like Russia have the capabilities to launch an attack on their neighbouring nations and have shown indications that they aren't willing to stop there.Just last week, Vladimir Putin's ally Andrey Gurulyov said on Russian state TV that if they wanted to trigger World War III they would first drop the bombs on London.Gurulyov, a member of the pro-Putin United Russia party said: "We’ll destroy the entire group of the enemy’s space satellites during the...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

758K+
Followers
244K+
Post
360M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy