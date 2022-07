Netflix beat expectations for the second quarter, reporting a decline of about 970,000 subscribers to end the period with a global total of 220.67 million. While the decline is still large in historical terms for the longtime leader in streaming, which has moved ever upward quarter by quarter for more than a decade, it was smaller than analysts’ prediction of a downturn of anywhere from 1.5 million to 4 million. The company itself had warned of a potential loss of up to 2 million subscribers in the period ending June 30.

