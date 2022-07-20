As Telstra and Optus hike mobile prices, now's the perfect time to go for the cheap option

Game with the best of them when you have the ASUS ROG Phone 6 gaming phone. Running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, it provides incredible performance. In fact, it boasts speeds up to 3.2 GHz! Moreover, the GameCool 6 thermal system includes an optimized thermal design with AeroActive Cooler 6. This involves an AI-powered active cooling system, a Peltier cooling element, and additional surface cooling with a fan. Boasting a 165 Hz Samsung AMOLED display, it offers unparalleled visuals. Incredibly, the AirTrigger 6 system provides advanced controls and ultrasonic sensors for Dual Action, Press and Lift, and Gyroscope Aiming. Additionally, use the Armoury Crate performance manager app to tune your performance and control your CPU’s power. Furthermore, enjoy the dual front-facing stereo speakers, triple-camera system, mood-lighting presets, and more. Finally, the 6,000 mAh battery gives you hours of playtime.
