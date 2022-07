As of 3:20 p.m. Thursday (07/21), a crash near Exit 102 between Elizabethtown and Lebanon Junction has I-65 blocked in both directions. This crash is in the construction zone where a semi collided with barrier wall and pushed the wall across all southbound and most of the northbound side. Motorists are advised to chose an alternate route before Exit 102 for northbound and before Exit 105 southbound.

