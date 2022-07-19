GAS PRICES THIS WEEK

A fugitive from justice from the state of Connecticut was caught by the Brookville Borough Police Department. The incident started on July 18th when the suspect attempted to steal something from the Truck Stop of America while under the influence of heroin. Authorities say he then entered an unlocked motel room, jumped out a window and ran into a Pizza Hut where he was arrested.
On Wednesday morning, a 65-year-old DuBois man drove to the Punxsutawney State Police barracks on North Findley Street to be fingerprinted. Troopers observed several visual indicators of suspected drug impairment and following a battery of field sobriety tests, he was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence.
