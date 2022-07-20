ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Case You Missed It – Russell Dickerson Appeared on GMA with Jake Scott

By jwills
catcountry941.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussell Dickerson and Jake Scott recently stopped by...

www.catcountry941.com

Comments / 0

TMZ.com

'AGT' Golden Buzzer Chapel Hart Gets A Spot On Darius Rucker's New Album

Chapel Hart has been getting nothing but support from the Country music community after they snagged a golden buzzer on "America's Got Talent" ... and they're already lined up to be on Darius Rucker's next album. We spoke with bandmates Trea Swindle, Danica Hart, and Devynn Hart and they told...
MUSIC
jambroadcasting.com

Music notes: Cyndi Lauper, Pink, Joe Jonas, Lady Gaga, Billy Joel and Sara Bareilles

﻿Pink﻿ declares in her fiery protest anthem “Irrelevant” that “Girls just wanna have rights” — a play on ﻿Cyndi Lauper﻿’s 1983 hit “Girls Just Want to Have Fun.” Well, the song got a seal of approval from Cyndi, who tweeted out, “Yessss! Loving @Pink’s new song. #GirlsJustWantToHaveRights!”
MUSIC
Person
Russell Dickerson
Person
Russell Scott
talentrecap.com

‘AGT’ Golden Buzzer Act Chapel Hart Announces Grand Ole Opry Debut

America’s Got Talent Season 17 group Golden Buzzer recipients Chapel Hart made an exciting announcement on social media this week. The country trio will be making their Grand Ole Opry debut on August 20. Chapel Hart to Make Grand Ole Opry Debut. On Wednesday, after their AGT audition aired,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Variety

‘The Wheel’ Review: A Young Couple Give Themselves One Last Weekend to Save Their Relationship

Click here to read the full article. Scientific research tells us that nearly all of the cells in the human body are renewed every seven years. Personally, I like to think that explains the “seven-year itch,” the phenomenon by which so many of us change jobs, friends and such on a predictable cycle: because you’re literally not the same person anymore. It’s been eight years since Albee (Amber Midthunder) and Walker (Taylor Gray) got married, and their relationship is running on fumes. A surprisingly serious-minded drama from “Hot Tub Time Machine” helmer Steve Pink (who co-wrote Gen X John Cusack romances...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Stereogum

Watch Whitney Play “Real Love” With A Massive Live Band On Kimmel

In a couple of months, the breezy Chicago indie rockers Whitney will release Spark, the new album that they recorded with producers John Congleton and Brad Cook. Pretty soon after that LP comes out, Whitney will head out on a massive North American tour. Last night, Whitney did musical-guest duties on Jimmy Kimmel Live, giving an early indication of how these new tracks might sound in person.
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Taste of Country

Jon Pardi Turns Heartbreak Into a Party on ‘Mr. Saturday Night’ [Listen]

Fiddle, heartache and an uncompromising rootsy production take center stage on Jon Pardi’s ebullient new song, “Mr. Saturday Night.”. Benjy Davis, Joe Ragosta and Reid Isbell co-wrote the rootsy up-tempo tune, which opens with its chorus as Pardi reflects on his infamous friends-given label “Mr. Saturday Night.” As he reveals, he’s “Mr. never-missed-a-good-time” only because he’s masking his post-breakup woes.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Turnpike Troubadours’ Bassist RC Edwards Talks About the Reunion & Headlining the Ryman

It’s a great time to be a country music fan. Artists like Zach Bryan, Kimberly Kelly, and Jenny Tolman are keeping authentic country music alive. At the same time, we’re seeing the resurgence of Turnpike Troubadours. After an indefinite hiatus, the Oklahoma-based Red Dirt band is back together and on the road. Over the last few months, they’ve played some of the most iconic stages and festivals that the genre has to offer. In the near future, they’ll headline Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium for the first time.
WHITEFISH, MT
GMA

Luke Bryan celebrates birthday with family

The country superstar celebrated his birthday over the weekend with family, fun and fishing. Bryan was with his wife, Caroline Bryan, their two sons, Bo and Tate, and nephew Til. Caroline Bryanposted a photo featuring a custom cake that boasts a giant can of his Two Lane Beer made of frosting and "Happy Birthday Luke!" written in gold lettering.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Jesse Keith Whitley & Lorrie Morgan Join Darryl Worley For Performance Of “Don’t Close Your Eyes” At Keith Whitley Tribute Show In Nashville

Paying tribute to the late, great Keith Whitley. It always amazes me the impact that Keith Whitley had on country music in such a short career. He released his first solo album, an EP called A Hard Act to Follow, in 1984. He would go on to release only two full albums before his tragic death in 1989, with his third full-length album I Wonder Do You Think of Me coming out months after his death. Since then three posthumous albums of Whitley’s […] The post Jesse Keith Whitley & Lorrie Morgan Join Darryl Worley For Performance Of “Don’t Close Your Eyes” At Keith Whitley Tribute Show In Nashville first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NASHVILLE, TN

