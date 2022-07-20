ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethesda, MD

Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control (MFC)

By Dawn Pamulaya
ExecutiveBiz
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLockheed Martin is the leading provider of offensive and defensive weapons systems. Their expertise includes producing aerospace, armaments, defense, IT, and technology. March 15, 1995, marked the completion of the merger between the nation’s second and third-largest military com, Lockheed and Martin Marietta. The allies leverage emerging technologies and rise to...

blog.executivebiz.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Hypersonic missile made for US Air Force passes flight test

Tucson-based Raytheon Missiles & Defense and partner Northrop Grumman successfully completed a key flight test of a hypersonic missile being developed for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and the U.S. Air Force. The test of the “scramjet”-powered Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept, or HAWC, was the second successful flight test...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
freightwaves.com

FreightWaves Classics: U.S. Navy assesses all-jet aircraft adaptability to carriers

World War II had been over for less than one year when the U.S. Navy (USN) began to assess “the adaptability of an all-jet aircraft to shipboard operations.”. Therefore, on July 21, 1946 an aviation milestone occurred. USN Lieutenant Commander James J. Davidson was the pilot of a McDonnell XFD-1 Phantom fighter jet. He made a series of successful catapult-free takeoffs from and landings on the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Franklin D. Roosevelt. At the time, the Roosevelt was the largest aircraft carrier in the U.S. Navy, which allowed the aircraft to take off without assistance from a catapult. The ship was approximately 60 miles east of Cape Henry, Virginia, in the Atlantic Ocean.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Drive

How The New Hypersonic Weapons Tracking Constellation Will Work

A $1.3B deal announced on Monday will expand a program to send hundreds of satellites into orbit for tracking hypersonic weapons. The U.S. Space Development Agency, or SDA, announced on Monday that it was awarding more than $1.3 billion in two prototype agreements to send 28 small satellites into low Earth orbit. Scheduled for launch in three years, the satellites are designed to provide the initial missile warning/missile tracking capabilities of the future National Defense Space Architecture, or NDSA.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Maryland Industry
City
Bethesda, MD
Local
Maryland Business
Bethesda, MD
Business
State
Maryland State
State
Alabama State
International Business Times

U.S. Successfully Flight-tests Raytheon Hypersonic Weapon -Pentagon

The United States has successfully tested a Raytheon Technologies Corp air-breathing hypersonic weapon capable of speeds faster than five times the speed of sound, making it the third successful test of that class of weapon since 2013, the Pentagon said in a statement on Monday. The development program for the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

US Air Force pilots face off against Russian helicopter in preparation for combat

America is preparing for air combat with Russia by training against their attack helicopters.Footage shows US Air Force chopper pilots facing off against a Russian-made Mil Mi-24 “Hind” gunship during a week-long exercise.The drill, featuring airmen from the 41st Rescue Squadron, took place at the end of June in Lancaster, Texas.“There are only a few [Hind gunships] that exist in the country and we were able to come out here and fight against an actual threat helicopter,” Major Matthew Keough, of the 41st Rescue Squadron, said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More US says Russia preparing sham vote as pretext to annex Ukrainian territoryLiz Truss advocates for monarchy to be abolished in resurfaced clipFarmers use hay bales to create makeshift swimming pool
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Contractors#Martin Marietta#The Us Army#Navy#Air Force#Marine Corps
MilitaryTimes

Hypersonic missile launches off Marine Corps truck in DARPA test

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, a Pentagon office that conducts research and development of emerging technologies, said it successfully conducted the first flight test of the Operational Fires Program at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico. The medium-range hypersonic missile was launched from the back of a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

US developing satellite system to track hypersonic weapons

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will spend $1.3 billion to develop advanced satellites that will be able to better track hypersonic missile threats, the Pentagon said Monday, announcing two new contracts that will put the detection and tracking systems in orbit by 2025. Derek Tournear, director of the Space Development Agency, said the contracts will provide 28 satellites, as the U.S. moves to greatly expand and enhance its ability to counter increasing threats from Russia and China. Both countries have been making strides in their development of hypersonic missiles, which are more difficult to track and shoot down because they maneuver more in flight than conventional weapons that travel in predictable paths. Last year China tested what U.S. officials said was a hypersonic missile, and Russia has used the weapons in strikes during the war in Ukraine. “Russia and China have been developing and testing hypersonic glide vehicles — these advanced missiles that are extremely maneuverable,” Tournear told Pentagon reporters Monday. “These satellites are specifically designed to go after that next generation version of threats out there so that we can detect and track these hypersonic maneuvering vehicles and predict their impact point.”
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Fox News

Senate urges Pentagon to consider deploying warplanes to Ukraine, fighter pilot highlights 'urgent need'

A bipartisan group of senators this week urged the Pentagon to "consider" deploying war planes to Ukraine as it continues to grapple with Russia’s months-long deadly war. In a letter led by Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, to Secretary of Defense Llyod Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, a bipartisan group of six senators urged the Department of Defense to "consider fourth-generation fighter aircraft and necessary flight training" to be included in upcoming military aid packages.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MilitaryTimes

New aerial defense system helps Marines blast simulated cruise missiles

The Marines want to fight within reach of adversaries’ weapons systems. But to do that they need to bring their own missile defense system to any potential future brawl. On June 30, Marine officials and defense industry experts conducted the second of three successful live fire tests of the Medium Range Interceptor Capability, or MRIC, at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: South Korea’s first homegrown KF-21 fighter jet takes first flight

South Korea’s first homegrown KF-21 fighter jet successfully completed its inaugural test flight Tuesday afternoon, the country’s arms procurement agency announced. A KF-21 Boramae fighter prototype took off for its maiden flight at 3:40 p.m. at the base of South Korea’s Air Force 3rd Training Wing in the city of Sacheon, South Gyeongsang Province, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration said. The jet flew for 33 minutes and landed at 4:13 p.m.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy