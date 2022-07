Motion blur shot of a sports coupe driving fast in a curve. The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office is investigating another incident of lug nut tampering. Yesterday afternoon shortly before two, a 2004 Jeep Wrangler was being driven into Brookings when the driver noticed the vehicle was having issues. They immediately drove to a mechanic who checked the vehicle, and then called law enforcement to report the lug nuts had been intentionally loosened. The vehicle wound up suffering $300 damage.

BROOKINGS, SD ・ 20 HOURS AGO