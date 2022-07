Submitted by San Juan County. Last week, San Juan County Council held its first meeting outside of the Friday Harbor council chambers since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The three councilmembers, accompanied by County staff, traveled to Waldron Island to hold the July 12 meeting. The last time a council meeting was held on Waldron Island was 2017.

