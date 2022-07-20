ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnfield, LA

Brickbat: Dressed Down

By Charles Oliver
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Three female Winnfield, Louisiana, police officers approached Casey LaCaze-Lachney at a street music festival, and one of them cited her for indecent exposure. LaCaze-Lachney was wearing a crop top...

brproud.com

Louisiana man allegedly shoots at vehicle with 4 children inside; arrested

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On July 19, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a disturbance at an apartment complex on the 600 block of Highway 139. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the caller, 33-year-old Meyakie Kensean Burks, who advised authorities that an individual came to his residence in a black SUV and allegedly made attempts to fight him.
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Trespasser arrested after entering home

Lincoln Parish deputies responded to a residence on McCullin Road Tuesday evening regarding a man entering a house without permission. At about 6 p.m. deputies talked with the property owner who told deputies Jason Flowers was in the backyard of the residence. Flowers was detained while deputies investigated. The homeowner said he came home and found a truck in his backyard and saw Flowers walk out the front door. Flowers attempted to leave but the homeowner locked Flowers’s keys in the house so he could not leave. No altercation occurred between the two, according to the owner, who said he and his wife live at the house, although he occasionally stays elsewhere.
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Man aimed firearm at deputy’s head during struggle, affidavit says

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with a shooting incident that happened on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. According to a court affidavit, deputies were called to a gas station around the area of Dellwood Drive at Highway 165 on Tuesday evening to investigate a domestic violence disturbance. The caller said she was hiding in the bathroom until deputies arrived.
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
K945

The Best Meat Pie in the World is Just an Hour From Shreveport

One of My Favorite Towns in Louisiana is Natchitoches. Yes, I am obsessed with the historical town that turns into a magical place around Christmas time. If you have not experienced the spirit of Christmas in Natchitoches, you're missing out. My best friend was born and raised in Natchitoches and we have spent a lot of time in her hometown.
SHREVEPORT, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Sleeping couple prompts complaint

Ruston Police arrested two people Friday morning after responding to a suspicious vehicle complaint on Cassidy Lane off Cooktown Road. Officers observed a parked car with the engine running in the 1100 block of Cassidy Lane. A man, later identified as Daniel Harvey, 36, of West Monroe, was asleep behind the wheel and a female, later identified as Jaclyn Duncan, 39, of Jonesboro, was asleep in the passenger seat. Officers awoke Harvey and had him step out of the vehicle. Harvey’s appearance indicated probable drug use. Duncan was awakened as well and the two were questioned about their presence at the residence. The investigation led to a search of the car which revealed methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
RUSTON, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

NPSO welcomes two new deputies

NPSO WELCOMES TWO NEW DEPUTIES; GRADUATES OF SHREVEPORT POLICE REGIONAL TRAINING ACADEMY. Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies Eric Fobb Jr. and Nathaniel Greene completed the 86th session of the Shreveport Police Regional Training Academy in Shreveport on Friday, July 15, according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright. The graduation ceremony...
SHREVEPORT, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Argument prompts hospital visit

A man was treated for facial injuries after he was struck in the mouth during an argument between his girlfriend and her daughter. Sunday evening a Lincoln Parish deputy responded to the North Louisiana Medical Center regarding an earlier incident at a New Hope Road residence. The man said his girlfriend and her daughter had gotten into an argument over the daughter’s boyfriend. The man said he tried to leave the house while they argued but he and the daughter started fighting over the fact that he was present. He alleged the daughter grabbed a soft drink can and hit him in the face with it.
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

NPSO: MISSING PROVENCAL MAN FOUND DECEASED

A missing Provencal man has been found deceased according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright. Shortly after 12:00pm today, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Detectives were contacted by friends out looking for David LeDoux, 61, of Provencal that they had found his truck with what was believed to be his body inside in a section of woods behind his residence in the 700 block of Robeline-Provencal Road near Provencal, La.
PROVENCAL, LA
KEDM

Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office investigate shooting

At approximately 7:15 pm on the evening of Tuesday, July 19, deputies were called to investigate a domestic violence disturbance on Dellwood Drive at 165 in Monroe. Deputies located the suspect at the location and upon attempting to arrest him, the suspect physically resisted the deputies. Deputies deployed a taser to subdue him but he continued physically resisting arrest. During the struggle with the deputies, the suspect produced a handgun, which discharged during the struggle. The suspect was wounded in the hand but was able to flee a short distance on foot before being taken into custody.
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Traffic stops leads to warrant arrest

A Ruston woman was arrested Sunday evening after she reportedly gave a false name to avoid arrest on outstanding warrants. A Ruston Police officer stopped a vehicle with no license plate on Maple Street about 11 p.m. Sunday night. The driver said she did not have a driver’s license and identified herself as Deija Williams. A records check showed no results for that name.
RUSTON, LA
police1.com

Veteran La. police officer dies from heat-related medical event

NATCHITOCHES, La. — Veteran police officer Brian Olliff, 52, died July 17 after an on-duty heat-related medical event. Olliff had dedicated 20-plus years of service to the Natchitoches Police Department. Olliff had previously served as a Sabine Parish sheriff’s school resource officer and Natchitoches Parish sheriff’s deputy, KTBS reported....
NATCHITOCHES, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Woman in park after hours arrested for drugs

Ruston Police arrested a Simsboro woman Thursday after drugs were found in her vehicle in a closed city park. At about 11:00 p.m., a patrol officer was checking Duncan Park on Arlington Street and saw the woman sitting in a parked vehicle. The officer stopped to advise Stormy Rain Snipe, 24, that all city of Ruston parks close at dark.
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Living: Frosty Factory

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Allison Lee and Dolph Williams with the Frosty Factory joined West Monroe Mayor Staci Albritton Mitchell to discuss its re-grand opening and ribbon cutting. Learn more about the event by watching the video posted above.
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Alleged suspect in Dellwood Drive shooting identified by deputies, charged with Second Degree Attempted Murder

Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, the alleged suspect in the shooting was identified as Michael T. Bass. Bass was charged with the following offenses: Attempted Second Degree Murder Resisting a Police Officer with Force or Violence Resting an Officer Possession of […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Woman arrested twice Thursday

A Dubach woman was arrested twice in the span of less than four hours Thursday after calls that she was acting erratically. At about 1:45 p.m. Lincoln Parish Deputy Jody Hoenke responded to Magnolia Corners Store on Hwy 563 in Simsboro regarding a woman without any pants walking around the parking lot cursing loudly.
SIMSBORO, LA
KTBS

Meth sales net Sabine man lengthy federal prison sentence

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Sabine Parish man was sentenced Friday in federal court to 24 years and 4 months in prison for selling methamphetamine. Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said the sentence handed down for Adam Valentino Hicks, 44, is the longest for illegal narcotics since he took over as sheriff in 2020.
SABINE PARISH, LA
