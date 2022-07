Thousands of Boston.com readers helped to select the ice cream shops worth visiting for a chilled treat. There’s nothing quite like getting an ice cream cone while taking a walk along the beach. Whether you live on Cape Cod or you’re just visiting, you know that it’s a destination for seafood shacks, strolls along the shore, and yes, good scoops. From Sandwich to Provincetown, Cape Cod villages have many shops you’ll simply have to stop by to cool off — or to sample their interesting flavors.

