The State of Barbecue in Dallas: The Old Guard, Revolutionaries and Social Media

The North Texas vampire community has the right idea—nothing good can come of being out in the direct sun this time of year. We’ve already had more 100-degree days this summer than in the past three years and we’re on track to set a new record. Even though the feels-like temperature hovers above 100 for a few hours after sunset, the heat’s definitely a lot more bearable once the sky turns from blue to black. Grabbing a cold drink in a bar will always be a popular way to cool off, but you’ll find so much more to do in Dallas-Fort Worth once the stars come out. Options include gazing at said stars, hunting ghosts, and getting out on the lake, as well as several indoor, air-conditioned options. Wrap a cold towel around your neck, drop some ice cubes down your shorts, then read on for 11 fun ways to beat the heat in the city after dark.

DALLAS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO