Dallas, TX

The State of Barbecue in Dallas: The Old Guard, Revolutionaries and Social Media

By Chris Wolfgang
Dallas Observer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt its core, barbecue is a study in heat and time and the transformative powers of both to turn something raw and unappetizing into something eminently desirable and sublime. Similarly, we've watched Dallas' barbecue scene transform over the years like a brisket after an all-night cook. Texas' barbecue lore is steeped...

www.dallasobserver.com

Dallas Observer

The Essential Barbecue of Dallas

The history of barbecue in Dallas may not have the same cachet as it does in other Texas towns, but that's not to say that the barbecue in Big D suffers by comparison. Far from it — the city sports an impressive range of venues offering smoke-kissed barbecue. Some of them have been around for decades, while others got their start during barbecue's resurgence, which kicked off in the aughts. Then there are relative newcomers, who blend different styles of barbecue with other cultures to create something completely unique.
DALLAS, TX
