Everything is Melting, Cool Off and Indulge with Ice Cream at These 7 Spots

7 p.m., Thursday, July 28, Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave. $35 at prekindle.com. Singer-songwriter and producer Chan Marshall (aka Cat Power) was scheduled to play Dallas' Granada Theater this past January but had to postpone the show due to COVID-19. The singer finally makes her return to North Texas Thursday night, touring in support of her latest album, Covers. Marshall’s work as Cat Power has defied genre and convention with a mix of indie rock and electric blues. Songwriters like Lana Del Rey, Angel Olsen and Phoebe Bridgers are direct musical descendants of Marshall's work. This year's Covers album is the third that Cat Power has released in nearly three decades of recording. The latest, produced in its entirety by Marshall, features the singer's signature reimaginings of songs by Frank Ocean, Nick Cave, Iggy Pop, The Replacements, Lana Del Rey and a cover of her own song “Hate” from 2006's The Greatest, retitled “Unhate” for the album.
