Operation Lonestar is making headlines today and it’s not for anything positive. Since the operation started, at least six national guardsmen have died. Last Thursday, Sergeant Alex Rios Rodriguez from San Antonio died conducting a “non-mission related incident” in his hotel in McAllen. His death is currently under investigation. It is possible he died because of a blood clot but investigations are continuing. According to San Antonio Current, the guardsman “suffered a medical emergency”.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO