2148 Woodland Pine Drive

See how The Woodlands' real estate market has changed over the last year. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Data on home sales in The Woodlands area ZIP codes shows that 46 homes sold for $1 million or higher in June 2022 as of information available July 1. In comparison, 11 homes under $200,000 were sold in June in the same ZIP codes. The highest number of homes sold in June were in the $200,000-$399,999 price range in the 77386 ZIP code, similar to previous months. A total of 57 homes sold in that price range in 77386, the same as the previous month. A total of 173 homes sold in that price range across all seven ZIP codes. The next highest number of houses sold was in the 77385 ZIP code in the same price range, where 33 homes sold, a trend consistent with previous months. The greatest increase in median home price from June 2021 to June 2022 was in the 77389 ZIP code, where the median value increased by 41.58% from $392,000 to $555,000.

THE WOODLANDS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO