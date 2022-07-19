ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conroe, TX

2148 Woodland Pine Drive

Woodlands Online& LLC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBathroom(s): 3.5 Total Area: 2991 Sq. Ft. This handsome two-story home by Meritage Homes nestled in Stillwater community. Complete with extraordinary details throughout, this 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home boasts a dynamic open-concept living room and...

www.woodlandsonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Woodlands Online& LLC

66 Golden Berry Drive

Bathroom(s): 2.0 Total Area: 2156 Sq. Ft. Great 1.5 story corner lot home in 55 AND UP COMMUNITY of Windsor Hills! Well maintained with tile and carpet, plenty of windows, large rooms and Plenty of storage space! Granite counters in the kitchen that opens to a breakfast area. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included in the sale. Primary bedroom and second bedroom downstairs with additional bedroom upstairs. Two car garage and a screened in porch with fenced yard. Wonderful walking paths nearby. Clubhouse amenities include Olympic size swimming pool, hot spa, bocce ball & fitness room. Other activities include Bridge (3 types), Dominoes, Ping Pong, Billiards, Water Aerobics, Low Impact Aerobics and many more card games.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

2 Milepost Court

Bathroom(s): 2.5 Total Area: 2440 Sq. Ft. Wonderful Sterling Ridge home on a quiet cul-de-sac backing to a greenbelt with no back neighbors. No carpeting in the home! Fantastic Woodlands schools. Arched entryways, crown moldings, and open floor plan. Two story foyer with winding staircase and large under-stair walk-in closet for storage. Formal Dining with arched entryways and chair rail. Kitchen with rich wood cabinets, center island with breakfast bar and walk-in pantry. Sunny breakfast room with two walls of windows. Family room with corner cast-stone fireplace and wall of windows overlooking greenbelt. Owner's suite with wood flooring and en-suite bath with dual sinks, soaking tub, large shower, private commode, and huge walk-in closet. Upstairs is a Game room with storage closet and a flex area which could be used as a snack bar or study area. Huge "TX basement" attic access for storage. Three additional bedrooms and full bath up. Outside is brick patio and additional concrete patio. Deep yard for your dream pool.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
realtynewsreport.com

538 Homes Planned for New Community

CROSBY, Texas – (Realty News Report) — Windy Hill Development of Houston is developing a 138-acre community called Indian Springs that will bring 538 new homes to Crosby on the northeast side of Houston,. Trez Capital financed $15.3 million to Windy Hill Development for the completion of 300...
CROSBY, TX
The Courier

Adriatic Cafe brings Italian fare to Shenandoah

The approval of two variances by the city of Shenandoah will bring a new Italian restaurant to south Montgomery County. During a July 13 meeting, the council approved the variance requests from the owners of Adriatic Café to lower the city’s minimum lot frontage and vegetation requirements for the small lot at 17825 Interstate 45 South.
SHENANDOAH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Conroe, TX
Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Conroe, TX
Conroe, TX
Real Estate
Montgomery County, TX
Real Estate
County
Montgomery County, TX
Montgomery County, TX
Business
Woodlands Online& LLC

Johnson Development Awarded Developer of Year

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- For a second time in three years, Johnson Development has been named Developer of the Year by the Texas Association of Builders during its annual Star Awards. The grand award was one of seven trophies Johnson Development took home at the July 14 event. The company...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Katy sees higher home prices in seller’s market

As the housing market in Katy sees rising home prices and interest rates on mortgages, investment firms have also—in the last two years—increasingly been buying land and properties to rent instead of sell, according to property data from the Harris County Appraisal District. (Asia Armour/Community Impact Newspaper) Katy’s...
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Midway Bar-B-Que to reopen in Katy after fire

Midway Bar-B-Que will continue to sell meat at Midway Meat Market until the reopening in September. (Courtesy Midway Bar-B-Que) Midway Bar-B-Que will reopen at 6025 Hwy. Blvd., Katy, on Sept. 1 after a fire that happened in February 2021. The restaurant has been serving customers at 6191 Hwy. Blvd., Ste....
KATY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Woodlands#Housing List#Tx#Mapquest#Meritage Homes#Cisd
Community Impact Houston

Median home values The Woodlands area ZIP codes increased by up to 41% from June 2021 to June 2022

See how The Woodlands' real estate market has changed over the last year. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Data on home sales in The Woodlands area ZIP codes shows that 46 homes sold for $1 million or higher in June 2022 as of information available July 1. In comparison, 11 homes under $200,000 were sold in June in the same ZIP codes. The highest number of homes sold in June were in the $200,000-$399,999 price range in the 77386 ZIP code, similar to previous months. A total of 57 homes sold in that price range in 77386, the same as the previous month. A total of 173 homes sold in that price range across all seven ZIP codes. The next highest number of houses sold was in the 77385 ZIP code in the same price range, where 33 homes sold, a trend consistent with previous months. The greatest increase in median home price from June 2021 to June 2022 was in the 77389 ZIP code, where the median value increased by 41.58% from $392,000 to $555,000.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

FM 1097 widening 59% complete in Willis

The Texas Department of Transportation is widening FM 1097 in Willis between Anderson Road and Lake Conroe Hills Drive. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) 1. The Texas Department of Transportation is widening FM 1097 in Willis between Anderson Road and Lake Conroe Hills Drive, a project that was 59% complete as of a June 1 update from TxDOT, the latest available information. The project will widen FM 1097 from two lanes to four lanes with a continuous left-turn lane. It is a continuation of another TxDOT widening project between I-45 and Anderson Road, which was complete pending a final inspection as of June.
WILLIS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Woodlands Online& LLC

The Woodlands Township lifeguards win regional lifeguard competition

THE WOODLANDS, TX --The Woodlands Township lifeguards wrapped up another successful lifeguard competition hosted by the Gulf Coast Aquatics Association on July 11, 2022, in Conroe, Texas. The Township brought six lifeguard teams and competed in events to test skills in CPR/First Aid, Water Surveillance and Rescue, and Spinal Management....
THE WOODLANDS, TX
KHOU

HIDDEN GEM: 1940 Air Terminal Museum

HOUSTON — Who remembers the golden age of air travel, complete with glamorous outfits and gourmet meals?. "It was quite an event for people to get to do that," says Maggie Brown. From 1940 to 1955, that event got off the ground at what is now the 1940 Air...
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

New Bid Posting Artificial All Weather Turf Maintenance Services for The Woodlands Township

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Township has installed nine all weather fields which total approximately 802,481 square feet. The nine fields are located at Bear Branch Sportsfields, Alden Bridge Sports Park and Gosling Sportsfields. These fields are used for a variety of sports including but not limited to soccer, rugby and men’s and women’s lacrosse, cross country, ultimate Frisbee, flag football, field hockey, physical education classes, and other recreational activities.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
houstonfoodfinder.com

Where To Find The Best Breakfast In Pearland

Some like breakfast savory, some like it sweet. But whichever you enjoy, Pearland is full of locally owned sources for morning fare that includes donuts, kolaches, tacos — and, of course, coffee. There are also two can’t-miss brunch spots for weekend indulgence. Read on for the best places to break your fast, and visit the Pearland Convention & Visitors Bureau dining page for more great ideas!
PEARLAND, TX
yourconroenews.com

A Houston distiller named his new craft vodka after a famous Texas dance. So the state sued him.

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After two years experimenting with an old Persian family technique using grains and raisins, Ali Ansari finally nailed his new vodka recipe. He poured $4 million into building a distillery outside of Houston and branded his drink DASH, hoping it would evoke a slow-sipping spirit — “one dash at a time,” he explained.
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Conroe ISD Looks Back on 130 Years of Excellence—And Ahead to Many More

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- At first blush, the one-room schoolhouse in the humble community of Beach does not look like much. The rough-hewn lumber facade, the low ceiling that you can reach up and touch without trying, and the well-worn student desks seem like an artifact from another era, and as you blow the dust off the cover, you cannot seem to shake the feeling that despite the building’s appearance, it is important—like something that should be put behind plexiglass in a history museum. If you hazard that guess, you would happen to be right because on July 12, 1892, that new school and 11 others were consolidated by the Commissioners Court of Montgomery County, Texas, newly minted as the Conroe Independent School District.
CONROE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy