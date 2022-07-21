ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC London 2022 LIVE: Paddy Pimblett, Tom Aspinall and Curtis Blaydes speak at media day ahead of fight card

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
 3 days ago

Three days before they step into the Octagon at the O2 Arena, UFC London ’s protagonists faced questions from the media in the English capital on Wednesday.

Mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion returns to London just four months after its last visit, which made for a mesmering and historic night of action at the O2 . Tom Aspinall emerged victorious from the main event that evening, submitting Alexander Volkov in the first round , and the Wigan heavyweight will headline again this Saturday as he takes on Curtis Blaydes . Meanwhile, Paddy Pimblett achieved a first-round submission victory over Rodrigo Vargas at the March edition of UFC London, captivating the crowd and crowning himself as the star of the show . The loudmouth Liverpudlian will feature at the O2 Arena again this weekend, facing Jordan Leavitt on the main card .

Molly McCann and Paul Craig are among the other British, fan favourite fighters to have fought in March, and both are due to step in the ring on Saturday. Former light heavyweight title challenger Alexander Gustafsson adds some extra prestige to proceedings, meanwhile, and all of the above combatants spoke at today’s media day. Re-live updates from the UFC London media day, below.

The Independent

