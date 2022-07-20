TotalEnergies Announces Progress on Papua New Guinea LNG Project

The American fishing industry is caught in the middle of the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China—hooked by tariffs imposed on both sides of the Pacific. As a result, U.S. exports of seafood have fallen to their lowest levels in a decade. That's in large part due to the tariffs that have made the industry "less competitive and less affordable," according to a filing by the National Fisheries Institute, an industry group, to the International Trade Commission (USITC) ahead of a hearing scheduled to take place on Thursday.

