Here is the latest Big Ten Conference sports news from The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey says the league “is stronger now than at any other time in...

On3.com

Gators picked to finish fourth in SEC East in Preseason Poll

The Florida Gators were picked to finish fourth in the SEC East, as voted on by members of the media. The Gators are coming off one of their worst seasons in recent years. Florida’s 2-6 record in SEC play was a new low for the program. The Gators only finished ahead of Vanderbilt, who failed to win a conference game. Florida’s two wins in conference play were its fewest since 1986 when it played just six conference games and went 2-4.
FanSided

SEC Football: End of an era is coming for the SEC

Though not yet officially announced, what began for SEC football in 1992 will be coming to an end soon. As Chase Goodbread wrote yesterday for the Tuscaloosa News, the change has been “a poorly kept secret” for months. When Texas and Oklahoma join the SEC, there will be...
247Sports

Florida picked fourth in East in SEC Media Poll

Florida was selected to finish fourth in the SEC East behind first-place pick Georgia, second-place selection Kentucky and third-place Tennessee in Friday’s release of the SEC media preseason poll. The Gators did not receive any first-place votes. The Gators are coming off one of the worst seasons in recent...
The Associated Press

ACC, SEC reap benefits from transfers moving between leagues

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The plan wasn’t for Georgia Tech to lose top running back Jahmyr Gibbs as a transfer to Alabama in the Southeastern Conference. Yet the Atlantic Coast Conference school has found its share of help from the SEC, too, in the form of seven transfers. It’s a common theme for schools in those leagues amid freer movement through the transfer portal: players shifting from one power conference to the other, often to stay close to home and within an overlapping Southern footprint. “I think it is kind of a natural move,” said Virginia receiver Keytaon Thompson, who has played two seasons for the ACC’s Cavaliers after spending three seasons at Mississippi State in the SEC. Gibbs offers a high-profile example for the upcoming season in his move from the Yellow Jackets to the Crimson Tide after ranking third in the Bowl Subdivision ranks by averaging better than 150 all-purpose yards per game.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Photos of Florida football's representatives at SEC media days

Wednesday was a big day for Florida football as head coach Billy Napier, along with Anthony Richardson, Richard Gouraige and Ventrell Miller, took the center spotlight at this year’s annual SEC media days held in Atlanta Georgia. The quartet represented the Orange and Blue with absolute tact and class, giving the Gator Nation something to be proud of during the summer doldrums.
