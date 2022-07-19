ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Centro, CA

Conserve Alert In Effect Through Friday July 22nd 2022

knewsradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImperial Irrigation District issues a Conserve Alert, telling people to reduce the use of electricity in late June 2022 due to 110 degree heat. Photo from Imperial Irrigation District, El Centro CA. Imperial Irrigation District has...

www.knewsradio.com

Comments / 0

thedesertreview.com

IID to refigure use of its public lawns

EL CENTRO — The Imperial Irrigation District board heard the costs of converting “non-functioning lawns into xeriscape” as decreed by the State Water Resources Control Board (SWRCB) at its July 19 meeting. The recent drought-related emergency water conservation regulations prohibit potable water irrigating on commercial, industrial and institutional lawns, which includes IID’s lawns.
IMPERIAL, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Mask Up? COVID Moves Past 1,500 Active Cases

IMPERIAL COUNTY — Take a look around, a few more masks seem to be appearing on the faces of those gathering in indoor spaces as active COVID cases move past 1,500 for the first time since the surges of late 2021 and fall and spring of 2020. While the...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
thedesertreview.com

Imperial Council passes La Brucherie Widening Project

IMPERIAL — The La Brucherie Widening Project that would see an expansion from two to four lanes was approved by a unanimous vote by the City Council during its regular meeting on Wednesday, July 20. City Manager Dennis Morita clarified that Councilmember James Tucker recused himself when the item was presented to the council and abstained from voting due to a conflict of interest.
IMPERIAL, CA
thedesertreview.com

County Registrar rebuts allegations at Board of Supervisors off-site meeting

IMPERIAL – Registrar of Voters Linsey Dale offered a direct rebuttal to allegations in the Imperial Valley Press regarding the recent June 7, 2022 election during a Board of Supervisors off-site meeting Tuesday, July 19. Dale began her systematic rebuttal by addressing what exactly she was rebutting. An article...
ELECTIONS
sb-american.com

California’s Poorest County Has Nation’s Highest Vaccination Rate

Success a tribute to grassroots Latino community organizers. Imperial County, a rural region in Southern California along the Mexico border, has one of the best vaccination rates against Covid-19 in the nation, despite being one of the state’s poorest regions. The largely Latino population — who work primarily in...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
KYMA News 11

Marine Corps Air Station Yuma required to wear masks

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Anyone indoors of Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma are now required to wear masks and is effective as of July 19, 2022. According to the CDC guidelines, Yuma County moved from COVID-19 community level "medium" to COVID-19 community level "high." MCAS Yuma is moving...
YUMA, AZ
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Chiriaco Summit, Chuckwalla Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: An Excessive Heat Warning means that a period of very hot temperatures, even by local standards, will occur. Actions should be taken to lessen the impact of the extreme heat. Stay indoors and seek air-conditioned buildings. Drink water, more than usual, and avoid dehydrating alcoholic, sugary, or caffeinated drinks. Dress for the heat - lightweight and light- colored clothing. Eat small meals and eat more often. Monitor those with a higher vulnerability to heat, including small children. Check in on family, friends, and neighbors, especially the elderly. If engaging in outdoor activity, take longer and more frequent breaks and avoid the hottest parts of the day. Never leave kids or pets unattended in cars. Public cooling shelters are available in some areas. Consult county officials for more details, which may include guidance for proper social distancing measures. Recognize the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness. Early signs include thirst and muscle cramps. Heat exhaustion may include: cool, moist, pale skin; headache; dizziness; weakness or exhaustion; nausea. The most serious illness is heat stroke, which may include: vomiting; confusion; throbbing headache; decreased alertness or loss of consciousness; high body temperature (above 105F); hot, dry skin; rapid, weak pulse; rapid, shallow breathing; seizures. Heat stroke can be DEADLY. Treat as an emergency and call 9 1 1. Continue to monitor NWS forecasts, broadcast outlets, and local government for updates. Target Area: Chiriaco Summit; Chuckwalla Mountains; Imperial County Southeast EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MST /11 AM PDT/ THURSDAY TO 8 PM MST /8 PM PDT/ FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures 110 to 116 degrees. * WHERE...In Arizona, Yuma. In California, Chuckwalla Mountains, Southeastern Imperial County and Chiriaco Summit. * WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to 8 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...High Heat Risk. Overexposure can cause heat cramps and heat exhaustion to develop and, without intervention, can lead to heat stroke.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
calexicochronicle.com

El Centro Police Chief Brian Johnson to Retire on July 29

EL CENTRO — El Centro Police Chief Brian Johnson will be retiring at the end of July, and the City Council has voted to go forward with the renewal of the police chief contract along with other department head contracts. While not announced at the City Council meeting on...
EL CENTRO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

How Serving Transfronterizx Students Looks in Mexicali-Calexico Border

In this border town, when thinking of education, it is typically associated with the energetic young students who spend their adolescence gaining knowledge from the “Home of the Bulldogs” on Encinas Avenue. Throughout the decades, students sat in those classrooms to learn about humanities, mathematics, science, career technical education, and more importantly, a way to succeed in life — a life on the border. An education fostered just a few blocks away from el cerco is a phenomenon, a struggle, and a lifestyle that very few students across the United States understand.
CALEXICO, CA
kyma.com

Man found dead in Calexico canal

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - One man was found dead Wednesday evening in the Central Main Canal behind Ashley Furniture located on Rockwood Avenue. According to the Calexico Police Department, two IID employees saw a man enter the canal near the hydro electric plant around 1:15 pm. IID Governmental Affairs...
CALEXICO, CA
calexicochronicle.com

Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: July 13-19

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from July 13 through July 19. 1:47 p.m.: A woman reported her father’s 2007 Nissan Sentra stolen and taken on a joyride in Palo Verde. The vehicle was found parked and unoccupied on Clark Way outside Tamarisk RV Park.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Boys and Girls to Move Headquarters to Holtville

HOLTVILLE — Boys and Girls Club of Imperial Valley will be moving its headquarters to the city of Holtville from Brawley once a community center is built. It was the Boys and Girls Club’s intention to move its home office after negotiations concluded with Holtville for a location for the Holtville Community Center, said Boys and Girls Club President Anita Martinez during a Monday, July 18 interview.
HOLTVILLE, CA
KOLD-TV

Silver Alert issued for missing Yuma woman

YUMA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities in Arizona have issued a Silver Alert for a Yuma woman. 83-year-old Barbara Waters is described as white, 5-feet, 8-inches tall, 148 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue night gown shirt and peach-colored pajama bottoms.
YUMA, AZ
ABC 15 News

CA man arrested for DUI after rear-ending DPS trooper in Yuma

YUMA, AZ — A suspected impaired driver was booked into jail after hitting a fully marked Arizona Department of Public Safety vehicle in the Yuma area earlier this week. DPS officials say the incident occurred before 11 p.m. Tuesday along Interstate 8. A fully marked DPS vehicle had its...
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Victim in Sunday shooting identified

13 On Your Side's Arlette Yousif speaks with a resident in the neighborhood. Virginia Pena, 39, has been identified by Yuma police as the victim in Sunday morning's shooting when a dark-colored pick-up truck fired shots at an SUV with four people inside. The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to...
YUMA, AZ
thedesertreview.com

Homicide suspect in custody

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The Imperial County Sheriff's Office Investigations Division has worked multiple leads involving the homicide of Jordan Schmidt, which occurred on December 15, 2021, just outside the city of Brawley. The investigation revealed the suspect as 34-year-old Steven Ambriz of Brawley, according to a press release. Steven...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA

