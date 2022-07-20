ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Four Factors Driving the Bus Operator Shortage (And What to Do About Them)

By Kea Wilson
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBus driver shortages are undermining transit agencies’ efforts to recover from the pandemic and become the front-line mobility option that American cities need — and those shortages won’t end until policymakers and transportation leaders confront the many structural reasons why so few Americans are climbing into the (bus) driver’s seat, a...

usa.streetsblog.org

Comments / 0

Related
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Bronx Business Leaders Oppose Busway That Would Help 85,000 Riders

Advertisement: Used Dutch Bikes is your one-stop-shop for authentic Dutch bicycles. Choose from classic “grandma bikes” to modern seven-speeds that can haul three kids without breaking a sweat. We carry authentic brands like Gazelle, Batavus, BSP, Burgers, Cortina, and more — available in the USA for the first time!
BRONX, NY
BoardingArea

The Cost of Uber Rides in Cities Around the World

Founded in March of 2009, Uber Technologies, Incorporated became the largest ride sharing company in the world — and it grew to become a private startup company with the highest value in the world at one point. Several different types of services are offered based on comfort and cost; and customers enjoy using their portable electronic devices to summon a ride without requiring to have any physical cash on hand to pay for the service…
TRAFFIC
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Nausea: The MTA Is Facing An Existential Crisis, Again

Advertisement: Used Dutch Bikes is your one-stop-shop for authentic Dutch bicycles. Choose from classic “grandma bikes” to modern seven-speeds that can haul three kids without breaking a sweat. We carry authentic brands like Gazelle, Batavus, BSP, Burgers, Cortina, and more — available in the USA for the first time!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#Bus Driver#Americans#Transit Center
24/7 Wall St.

25 Reasons People Don’t Trust Uber

Uber is America’s largest ride sharing service, with 3.8 million drivers worldwide and a market capitalization of about $45 billion as of July 18.  Since it was founded in 2009, the San Francisco company has matched riders with drivers who signed up for its service. Though at first laid-off workers and retirees seized the opportunity […]
TRAFFIC
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

How a Transit App for the Blind Could Revolutionize How Everyone Rides

A groundbreaking new technology aimed at making every inch of the transit network accessible to people with visual impairments could also help dismantle one of the steepest barriers that many Americans face when they first try to use a shared mode: navigating the labyrinthine underground landscapes that GPS can’t reach. And it’s coming to U.S. transit networks.
CELL PHONES
Interesting Engineering

Video details why the futuristic straddling bus failed to take off

The quest to create the next big thing in the transportation industry has ushered in numerous intriguing ideas ranging from the hyperloop to straddling busses. Imagine a giant bus platform that can drive over two lanes of traffic while transporting passengers in a lounge-like setting above. This would allow it to bypass traffic while also assisting in the elimination of congestion. It's definitely an out-of-the-box idea, which is why you might be surprised to learn that China actually tested a working model of it.
TRAFFIC
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Traffic safety advocates helped defeat ordinance to allow deadly speeds near parks and schools

When multiple Chicago traffic safety advocacy organizations pull in the same direction to achieve a common goal, it’s a beautiful thing. That’s exactly what happened with the successful campaign against Ald. Anthony Beale’s (9th) ordinance to allow 9 mph speeding in speed camera zones near schools and parks. The Active Transportation Alliance launched a petition against the proposal. Bike Lane Uprising did a great job of tracking alderperson-ic support and opposition to the measure. And Better Streets Chicago eloquently explained why Beale’s call for raising the speed camera ticket threshold back to 10 mph was wrongheaded, while proposing ways to make automated enforcement, and Chicago traffic safety strategies in general, more equitable and effective.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
MTA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Alderperson LaSpata provides an update on efforts to improve bike lane enforcement

Last month there seemed to be some good news about keeping bike lanes clear. 1st Ward alderperson Daniel LaSpata, a frequent bike commuter himself, tweeted in a thread on June 15 that Chicagoans could hold bikeway blockers accountable by creating a 311 service request that includes photos of the vehicle obstructing the lane, and its license plates.
CHICAGO, IL
The Drive

FAA Boss Says Air Travel Is Better, 5,584 Delayed Flights Yesterday Says Otherwise

The FAA says things are better, but there’s still a lot of delays for travelers. Travel largely has been less than ideal this summer, either by land or air. Commercial air travel snafus have been so severe that Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg met last month with the heads of major United States air carriers to discuss ways to cut back on delays and cancellations. Now, the acting chief of the Federal Aviation Administration Billy Nolen has weighed in on the matter of flight delays during an interview with Reuters, saying Wednesday: "We’ve seen good improvements... We can see overall delays are down." Unfortunately, although delays aren't quite at their holiday-level peak, the U.S. is still seeing massive numbers of flights delayed. For example, there were 5,584 delays for flights in, arriving or leaving the U.S. on July 20, and right now (July 21) there are nearly 5,000 delayed flights for the day.
TRAVEL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Uber and Lyft Ridership May Be Faring Even Worse Than Transit

For all the bad news about our state’s transit system this month, the state’s app-based ride-hailing companies are having an even harder year, with surging prices, moribund ridership, and an expensive legal blunder that sank an $18 million lobbying campaign. In the two years leading up to the...
BOSTON, MA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Eyes on the Street: 7th Street Curb-Protected Bike Lanes Under Construction

While the mainstream media waxed poetic about how the wretchedly car-centric new 6th Street Viaduct represents an enlightened city finally taking cyclists [uh, no] and pedestrians [meh] into account, there’s another lower-profile downtown L.A. infrastructure project that looks like it really might fit that bill. New curb-protected bike lanes, currently under construction in Skid Row, represent a vision of 7th Street that prioritizes space for safer and more convenient bicycling, walking and transit, while still allowing some throughput for driving.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

MBTA Board Updates: FTA Safety Directives, Hiring Challenges, and More Buses

The MBTA’s governing board met Tuesday morning, reuniting the T’s top leaders to discuss in greater detail the agency’s multifaceted struggles to maintain service and safety standards a day after its top executive and the CEO of MassDOT appeared for an oversight hearing in front of the legislature’s transportation committee.
TRAFFIC
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Talking Headways Podcast: Sustainable Infrastructure for Cities

This week, Michael Neuman, author of “Sustainable Infrastructure for Cities and Societies,” talks about trees’ importance for infrastructure development, Barcelona’s lessons for the world, and why infrastructure is lately seen as a monetary asset instead of a public good. For an edited transcript, see below the...
AGRICULTURE
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Thursday’s Headlines: More Garbage from the Car-Loving NY Times Edition

Advertisement: Used Dutch Bikes is your one-stop-shop for authentic Dutch bicycles. Choose from classic “grandma bikes” to modern seven-speeds that can haul three kids without breaking a sweat. We carry authentic brands like Gazelle, Batavus, BSP, Burgers, Cortina, and more — available in the USA for the first time!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

BLU, Better Streets fight ordinance to allow 9 mph speeding near schools, parks

Email your alder to ask them to vote against allowing 9 mph speeding near parks and schools. At Wednesday’s 10 a.m. Chicago City Council meeting, alderpersons will likely take a final vote on Ald. Anthony Beale’s proposed ordinance that would essentially legalize speeding by 9 mph in speed camera zones near schools and parks. Streetsblog Chicago has covered this topic in depth, but here’s the issue in a nutshell:
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy