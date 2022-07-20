Four Factors Driving the Bus Operator Shortage (And What to Do About Them)

The FAA says things are better, but there’s still a lot of delays for travelers. Travel largely has been less than ideal this summer, either by land or air. Commercial air travel snafus have been so severe that Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg met last month with the heads of major United States air carriers to discuss ways to cut back on delays and cancellations. Now, the acting chief of the Federal Aviation Administration Billy Nolen has weighed in on the matter of flight delays during an interview with Reuters, saying Wednesday: "We’ve seen good improvements... We can see overall delays are down." Unfortunately, although delays aren't quite at their holiday-level peak, the U.S. is still seeing massive numbers of flights delayed. For example, there were 5,584 delays for flights in, arriving or leaving the U.S. on July 20, and right now (July 21) there are nearly 5,000 delayed flights for the day.

TRAVEL ・ 1 DAY AGO