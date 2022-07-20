ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Incorporations

By BusinessWest Staff
 2 days ago

The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community. The World Dialectical Behavior Therapy Association Inc., 26 South Middle St., Amherst, MA, 01002. Shelly McCain, 115 Ava Road, Toronto, ON M6C, 1W2 Canada. Non-profit organization organized for the...

West Side’s Story Features Plenty of Progress

While the country will be celebrating its 250th birthday in 2026, West Springfield will mark that same milestone two years earlier. And the planning for what will be a huge party is very much underway, said Mayor William Reichelt, noting that a committee has been put together, chairs of that board have been selected, and a dialogue will soon be launched with town residents to determine how, where, and in what ways they want to observe that birthday.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
Peter Picknelly Blueprints Another Legacy Project

As he talked about the many real-estate development projects he’s been involved with over the years and how they’ve come to the drawing board and then off it, Peter Picknelly said simply, “they develop … and then they happen.”. That was a very simple explanation for...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Fourth Generation Takes the Wheel at Peter Pan

SPRINGFIELD — Peter Pan Bus Lines’ Peter and Melissa Picknelly announced that their son, Peter Picknelly IV, has been promoted to director of Safety & Security. While in high school and college, Peter IV has worked in both Operations and Customer Service. He recently graduated magna cum laude from Western New England University with a degree in business management. He joins his sister, Lauryn Picknelly-DuBois, who was recently named controller for Peter Pan Bus Lines.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Florence Bank Hires Kyle Toelken to Lead Belchertown Branch

FLORENCE — Florence Bank hired Kyle Toelken to serve as assistant vice president and branch manager of the Belchertown branch. Toelken was hired in May and has 12 years of banking experience. Committed to community involvement, he has volunteered with Junior Achievement of Western Massachusetts, helping present lesson plans to school-aged children. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from Franklin Pierce University.
BELCHERTOWN, MA
Matt Flink Takes the Helm at Appleton Corp.

Matt Flink was recently named president and CEO of Appleton Corp., the real-estate and property-management arm of the O’Connell Companies. He brings with him considerable experience in this field — and the football field, as a coach. He intends to lean on both as he takes the helm of the company with a solid foundation and opportunities for growth in a number of established niches.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Company Notebook

Bay Path Gets High Marks for Online Master’s in Cybersecurity. LONGMEADOW — Bay Path University has been ranked as one of the top online cybersecurity master’s degree programs by Fortune magazine. Fortune, which covers global business topics, ranked Bay Path 11th in the nation for its online master’s program in cybersecurity. Rankings were determined by a program’s selectivity score, which measures the undergraduate GPAs and years of work experience of its students, along with the program’s acceptance rate. In addition, Fortune evaluated retention and graduation rates, as well as the size of each graduating class. In addition to its cybersecurity graduate program for men and women, Bay Path offers a bachelor’s degree in cybersecurity to undergraduate women. According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, demand for cybersecurity professionals is expected to grow by 33% over the next decade, more than four times faster than the average for all occupations. In 2020, the median annual salary for cybersecurity analysts in the U.S. was approximately $104,000.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Picture This

Email ‘Picture This’ photos with a caption and contact information to [email protected]. Berkshire Bank recently presented a total of $205,000 in funding last month to Springfield nonprofit organizations, including $75,000 to the Women’s Fund of Western Massachusetts, $25,000 to Revitalize CDC, $5,000 to Martin Luther King Jr. Charter School of Excellence, and $100,000 to Common Capital, a subsidiary of Way Finders (pictured).
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Car Show and Next Step Registration Event Set for Aug. 13 at Asnuntuck

ENFIELD, Conn. — Asnuntuck Community College’s (ACC) Advanced Manufacturing Technology Center will host a car show on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The day will also include a college-wide Next Step Saturday registration event beginning at 9 a.m. Tours of the Advanced Manufacturing Technology Center will also be held.
ENFIELD, CT
UMass Amherst Establishes Partnership with Ukraine’s Kyiv School of Economics

AMHERST — UMass Amherst has signed a series of memoranda of agreement with the Kyiv School of Economics (KSE) to assist students and scholars affected by Russia’s war with Ukraine. UMass Amherst’s new multi-level partnership with KSE will establish several modalities for Ukrainian students and scholars to be...
AMHERST, MA
Julie Copoulos to Step Down as Executive Director of Greater Chicopee Chamber of Commerce

CHICOPEE — Julie Copoulos, executive director of the Greater Chicopee Chamber of Commerce, announced that she will step down from the organization on Aug. 19. “Since 2019, I have been supported and challenged by an adaptable and sharp board of directors, cohesive membership, and motivated municipal partners,” Copoulos said. “Together we have served the Chicopee business community in a meaningful and measurable way. I am humbled to have been in your service.”
CHICOPEE, MA
HCC to Hold Registration Express Week for Fall Semester Aug. 6-12

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Community College (HCC) will be holding Registration Express for the fall 2022 semester on Saturday, Aug. 6, and Monday through Friday, Aug. 8-12, in the HCC Campus Center. During Registration Express, prospective students can apply for admission, take the college placement test, meet with an academic...
HOLYOKE, MA

