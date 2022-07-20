ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Company Notebook

By BusinessWest Staff
 2 days ago

Bay Path Gets High Marks for Online Master’s in Cybersecurity. LONGMEADOW — Bay Path University has been ranked as one of the top online cybersecurity master’s degree programs by Fortune magazine. Fortune, which covers global business topics, ranked Bay Path 11th in the nation for its online master’s program in cybersecurity....

Florence Bank Hires Kyle Toelken to Lead Belchertown Branch

FLORENCE — Florence Bank hired Kyle Toelken to serve as assistant vice president and branch manager of the Belchertown branch. Toelken was hired in May and has 12 years of banking experience. Committed to community involvement, he has volunteered with Junior Achievement of Western Massachusetts, helping present lesson plans to school-aged children. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from Franklin Pierce University.
BELCHERTOWN, MA
Matt Flink Takes the Helm at Appleton Corp.

Matt Flink was recently named president and CEO of Appleton Corp., the real-estate and property-management arm of the O’Connell Companies. He brings with him considerable experience in this field — and the football field, as a coach. He intends to lean on both as he takes the helm of the company with a solid foundation and opportunities for growth in a number of established niches.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
People on the Move

Florence Bank announced that president and CEO Kevin Day will retire on Nov. 25, and a focused search is underway for a new leader. Day took over as president in January 2020 and became CEO in May of the same year. When Day took the helm at age 64, he promised that nothing would change at the bank. Little did he know he’d be called upon to usher Florence Bank through some of the most tumultuous times in history, including a pandemic and the resulting financial strife. Day led the bank in ensuring that countless homeowners and businesses were able to defer their payments during the pandemic and in helping business customers connect to grants and other available funding. These measures helped customers navigate the financial turmoil and gave them much-needed time to adjust to new financial situations. The bank also expanded over these past two years, opening a branch in Chicopee, creating a work-from-home program for employees, and granting hundreds of thousands of dollars to nonprofit organizations in the Valley. Day joined Florence Bank in 2008 as chief financial officer, responsible for finance, facilities, and risk management. His responsibilities expanded to include compliance in 2013, residential lending in 2014, and retail banking in 2016. He was also promoted to executive vice president in 2016.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Fourth Generation Takes the Wheel at Peter Pan

SPRINGFIELD — Peter Pan Bus Lines’ Peter and Melissa Picknelly announced that their son, Peter Picknelly IV, has been promoted to director of Safety & Security. While in high school and college, Peter IV has worked in both Operations and Customer Service. He recently graduated magna cum laude from Western New England University with a degree in business management. He joins his sister, Lauryn Picknelly-DuBois, who was recently named controller for Peter Pan Bus Lines.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Peter Picknelly Blueprints Another Legacy Project

As he talked about the many real-estate development projects he’s been involved with over the years and how they’ve come to the drawing board and then off it, Peter Picknelly said simply, “they develop … and then they happen.”. That was a very simple explanation for...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Patrick Carpenter Joins New England Public Media as Senior Director of Development

SPRINGFIELD — With extensive experience in resource development at Holyoke Community College, Boston College, Elms College, and Westfield State University, Patrick Carpenter is joining New England Public Media (NEPM) as senior director of Development. Most recently, he served as director in Institutional Advancement at HCC, where, under his leadership,...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
West Side’s Story Features Plenty of Progress

While the country will be celebrating its 250th birthday in 2026, West Springfield will mark that same milestone two years earlier. And the planning for what will be a huge party is very much underway, said Mayor William Reichelt, noting that a committee has been put together, chairs of that board have been selected, and a dialogue will soon be launched with town residents to determine how, where, and in what ways they want to observe that birthday.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
Picture This

Email ‘Picture This’ photos with a caption and contact information to [email protected]. Berkshire Bank recently presented a total of $205,000 in funding last month to Springfield nonprofit organizations, including $75,000 to the Women’s Fund of Western Massachusetts, $25,000 to Revitalize CDC, $5,000 to Martin Luther King Jr. Charter School of Excellence, and $100,000 to Common Capital, a subsidiary of Way Finders (pictured).
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Julie Copoulos to Step Down as Executive Director of Greater Chicopee Chamber of Commerce

CHICOPEE — Julie Copoulos, executive director of the Greater Chicopee Chamber of Commerce, announced that she will step down from the organization on Aug. 19. “Since 2019, I have been supported and challenged by an adaptable and sharp board of directors, cohesive membership, and motivated municipal partners,” Copoulos said. “Together we have served the Chicopee business community in a meaningful and measurable way. I am humbled to have been in your service.”
CHICOPEE, MA
HCC to Hold Registration Express Week for Fall Semester Aug. 6-12

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Community College (HCC) will be holding Registration Express for the fall 2022 semester on Saturday, Aug. 6, and Monday through Friday, Aug. 8-12, in the HCC Campus Center. During Registration Express, prospective students can apply for admission, take the college placement test, meet with an academic...
HOLYOKE, MA
Car Show and Next Step Registration Event Set for Aug. 13 at Asnuntuck

ENFIELD, Conn. — Asnuntuck Community College’s (ACC) Advanced Manufacturing Technology Center will host a car show on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The day will also include a college-wide Next Step Saturday registration event beginning at 9 a.m. Tours of the Advanced Manufacturing Technology Center will also be held.
ENFIELD, CT
UMass Researchers Study Sustainability of Lithium Mining

A groundbreaking new study recently published in the journal Earth’s Future and led by researchers at UMass Amherst in collaboration with the University of Alaska Anchorage, is the first to comprehensively account for the hydrological impact of lithium mining. Since lithium is the key component of the lithium-ion batteries that are crucial for the transition away from fossil fuels and toward green energy — as well as necessity in many of today’s high-tech devices — it is critical to fully understand how to responsibly obtain the precious element.
AMHERST, MA
Beauty Batlles Lounge Successfully Hosts Comedy Fundraising Event

CHICOPEE — Beauty Batlles recently welcomed the community to its lounge, hosting a successful fundraising event, Beauty Batlles Moving Forward. About 60 guests were in attendance, and all had the opportunity to participate in a silent auction, raffles, and 50/50 drawing, all while enjoying a cash bar and food at the comedy show.
CHICOPEE, MA

