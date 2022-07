Scotland is hardly a hotbed of baseball stars but Gabriel Rincones Jr is hoping to make an impact after being selected in the top 100 of Major League Baseball’s draft by the Philadelphia Phillies.The now 21-year-old was six when his father, former pro pitcher Gabriel Rincones Sr, announced he was uprooting the family from Venezuela to Glenrothes, where he had found work as an offshore safety adviser in the oil industry.Rincones Jr had been playing the sport since he was a toddler but saw no cause for concern when it came to the impact of the move on his big-league...

