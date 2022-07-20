ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Meadows’ Boast About Trump’s ‘Unbelievable Prowess’ Does Not Go Well

Mark Meadows , who was White House chief of staff under former President Donald Trump , made a new claim about his old boss that’s raising eyebrows on social media.

Meadows bragged on Fox News Tuesday about how frequently Trump engaged the media, claiming he handled questions “with unbelievable prowess”:

While Trump certainly engaged the media ― especially on his way to the chopper ― what he said was often baffling and in many cases just plain untrue. The Washington Post counted 30,573 false or misleading statements by Trump over four years.

Critics blasted Meadows, who is currently under investigation for potential voter fraud in North Carolina:

