Millions earmarked for cooling, heating, clean air yet to benefit Oregonians

A rabid coyote, two girls, a man and a boy figured in a thrilling episode on the Frank Obenchain ranch near Bly the other day, according to Miss Mildred Thrasher and Mis Marie Obenchain, who have just returned from a vacation spent on the ranch. That one or all of those present were not bitten was due to no small part to their agility, they declared.

BLY, OR ・ 20 HOURS AGO