Hserka “Shiny Rose” P. Htoo, 21, of Huron

HURON — For the first time in approximately 50 years, Huron will host the annual South Dakota Florist Association’s annual convention this weekend. “I believe that it was in the 60s or 70s that Huron hosted the event,” said Ann Edleman of Walker’s Flower Shop in Huron. Edleman was the Association’s president last year and worked with the other board members to bring this year’s convention to the Fair City.
YALE — Carol Hofer, 73, of Yale, passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at her home. Her Memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church. A private family burial will be held at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Yale. Visitation will be one hour prior...
Some people like dogs, some don’t. For some, they’re pets, for others, they’re threats. In our neighborhood there are noisy dogs, barking vigorously and persistently whenever we’re in our yard, or anyone walking by. Fortunately, they’re behind a protective fence. But the following sad story is frightening enough to make all take notice.
HURON — Huron’s Victoriah Buffington was crowned the 2022 Sr. Heartland 4-H Rodeo Ambassador and Ramsey Fouberg of Letcher was selected ast the Jr. Heartland 4-H Rodeo Ambassador during last weekend’s Heartland 4-H Rodeo and Ambassador competition. Buffington is the 17-year old daughter of Todd and Teresa...
Above: Huron Continental Commission auctioneer Jim Anderson is presented with a declaration from S.D. Governor Kristi Noem designating Oct. 8 as “Jim Anderson Day” in the state in recognition of Anderson’s 60 years behind the auction microphone. Presenting the award is Darrel Mandernach, who has worked with...
HURON — Folks in and around the Huron community will have the opportunity to sample foods from a variety of local restaurants, with the knowledge that the price of the ticket is going to a good cause. It’s called “Taste of Huron,” and it takes place Saturday. A $10...
HURON — The Fall Sports Night for Huron High School is scheduled to be held Monday at the high school. Middle school athletes along with their parents can pick up/fill out paperwork for fall sports (girls’ tennis, volleyball, football, boys’ golf, cross country and soccer) beginning at 5 p.m.
HURON – Huron Post 7 Junior Legion closed out its regular season Monday evening against Brandon Valley at Memorial Stadium, dropping the first game of a doubleheader 8-6 before winning the nightcap 4-3. A five-run fourth inning by Brandon was more than Huron could overcome in the first game, despite scoring in four of the six innings in the game.
HURON — Huron Chamber and Visitors Bureau President and CEO Laurie Shelton presented the Chamber’s annual report to the Huron City Commission, as part of the regular commission meeting Monday evening. A notable highlight in her presentation was the tax revenue increases across the board for the city.
HURON — Huron Post 7 Tigers played their final home games of the season Sunday at Memorial Stadium, sweeping Sioux Falls Post 15 by scores of 5-4 and 10-2. In the opener, the home club scored a pair of runs early and held off a late rally by Post 15 to clinch the win.
